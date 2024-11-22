Take The State Park Survey

What do you think about Indiana State Parks?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants your feedback on your favorite activities and priorities for management of state parks.

“Indiana State Parks belong to all of us as Hoosiers,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for Indiana State Parks. “We continue to look to the future and want ideas and thoughts from Hoosiers about their interests and priorities for our parks. We really appreciate all who take the time to complete the survey.”

The survey is available at dnr.IN.gov/state-parks/about-us/whats-new and will be open for completion through Dec. 1. It should take about 10-15 minutes to complete.

DNR conducted a similar survey five years ago. Survey results will be used to help DNR plan future facilities and services at Indiana State Parks.

Questions ask guests to rate service, value, and facilities at state park properties and inns. The survey also asks users where they would like Indiana State Parks to devote future resources. Those who don’t visit Indiana State Park properties are also offered ways to respond in the survey.

Participants will be eligible for drawings for 2025 annual entrance passes, camping gift cards, and inns gift cards.

Indiana State Parks manages 36 properties, including 24 state parks, eight state reservoirs, two state forest recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas. State Park Inns, which are part of the survey, are located at seven state park properties.