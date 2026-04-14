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The Great Outdoors

County Warns Kayakers Of Dangerous Logjam

The Waynedale News Staff 0 min read

While monitoring the status of local swollen rivers and their effect on county bridges and other infrastructure, Allen County Highway Department staff noted a dangerous logjam that spans the width of Cedar Creek at the Hursh Road Bridge.

Highway Department Director, Bill Hartman, shared that, “This is a creek that a lot of kayakers use; often putting in somewhere north of St. Joe and then floating down to Shoaff Park. With the high water and this area of big logs across the stream, they could get into a lot of trouble here.”

The department warns kayakers and other boaters to please be advised that there is a logjam under the majority of Hursh Road Bridge over Cedar Creek that might inhibit getting under the bridge to Shoaff Park. The county urges residents to not use the rivers for recreation until waters recede and this area is cleared of debris.

The Waynedale News Staff
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