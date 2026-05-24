Police Testing Flock Audio Detection System

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The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) will begin a limited pilot program to test the Flock Safety Raven audio detection system in select areas of the city. This initiative is part of FWPD’s ongoing effort to enhance public safety through the responsible use of technology.

The Raven system is designed to detect and identify sounds associated with gunfire using advanced acoustic sensors. In addition to gunshots, the system is also capable of recognizing other public safety relevant sounds, including fireworks, street takeovers, and certain sounds of distress. When a qualifying sound is detected, the system analyzes the audio signature in real time and alerts law enforcement with an approximate location. This allows officers to respond more quickly and accurately to incidents, even if no 911 call has been made.

The system also integrates with Flock Safety’s platform, FlockOS, which allows investigators to correlate audio detection alerts with other available data sources, such as license plate reader information. This provides a more complete, multi-angle view of an incident, helping officers confirm potential threats, identify associated vehicles, and make more informed decisions in real time.

It is important for the public to understand what this technology does and what it does not do. The Raven system does not record or store conversations. It is not a surveillance tool for monitoring speech

or general audio. The technology is specifically engineered to recognize distinct acoustic patterns associated with potential public safety threats, while disregarding ambient noise, voices, and other non- relevant sounds. They remain dormant until a unique acoustic signature is detected. Audio data is then retained for 21 days.

FWPD recognizes that privacy is a top concern when introducing new technology. The department is committed to transparency and accountability throughout this pilot program. The system is configured to focus solely on public safety threats, and its use will be governed by strict internal policies to ensure it is deployed responsibly and in accordance with the law.

During the testing phase, FWPD will evaluate the system’s accuracy, effectiveness, and overall impact on response times and community safety.

“Our goal is to use technology in a way that helps us respond more effectively to violent crime and other emerging public safety concerns while maintaining the trust of the community we serve,” said Chief Smith. “We are committed to being transparent about how this system works and ensuring it is used appropriately.”