Honoring Forever At Fort Wayne’s Veterans Shrine | Local Volunteer Spotlight

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As we celebrate Memorial Day and remember the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, I’d like to recommend you make time to visit one of my favorite places in Fort Wayne, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 2122 O’Day Road. The 40-acre campus is a tribute to all members of the military who defended our country, with memorials and attractions both indoors and outdoors.

“The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum offers memorials to many of the conflicts our military has fought in throughout our country’s history. We have one of the original Traveling Vietnam Walls, which is now on permanent display, a Korean Memorial similar to the one in Washington, D.C., along with many other memorials. Our museum displays artifacts from most military conflicts and honors those who protected our nation. We also have an Event Center, Chapel, Library and a Columbarium for the inurnment of veteran ashes,” shares Tim Schild, 2nd Vice Commander for the organization.

The VNMS&M is an all-volunteer organization. From the executive board to the gentlemen who cut the grass, volunteers make everything possible. One such volunteer is Joni Sharkey, who has served there for four years.

When asked what inspired her to get involved, Joni laughingly replies, “I was an Army brat!” Then she turns serious. “My father was a veteran, 25 years in the Army. I support the men and women who served in the armed services. They deserve tremendous respect for their dedication and commitment to our country.”

Joni helps with a variety of tasks, from greeting guests at the museum and working in the gift shop to assisting with events held throughout the year. She especially enjoys talking with veterans and their families when they bring grandchildren to visit. “I strongly encourage anyone considering volunteering to visit our museum and meet the friendly and caring staff. They really support and appreciate us.”

One interaction especially stayed with her. She recalls a veteran who “shared his story of working as a mail carrier in Vietnam. His job was to deliver mail, mostly letters from loved ones, by helicopter to soldiers in the field.”

Volunteer and Events Coordinator Bonnie Davis says, “Joni is a model volunteer. She is always so willing to help and does a wonderful job talking with our visitors. We just love that she is involved with us at the Veterans Shrine.”

Tim agrees that volunteers are the backbone of the organization. “Our volunteers provide comfort to those visiting. Sometimes there are tears and sometimes laughter, but each visitor is treated like a VIP. We have a Vietnam veteran who works on the grounds three to four days a week. He says it’s the only place he feels he can make a difference.”

The VNMS&M has seen many changes over the past eight years, including the dedication of a dozen memorials and macro artifacts, such as an Indiana Merci 40 & 8 Box Car given by the French government in 1949 following World War II. Memorials throughout the park honor veterans from conflicts such as the Revolutionary War, Civil War, the war in Afghanistan and the Korean War, featuring statues of 12 local Korean War veterans.

The Gold Star Families Monument, dedicated in June 2024, honors the families of service members killed in combat. Additional memorials dedicated in 2025 include monuments recognizing World War I, World War II, and the Global War on Terrorism, all constructed of Indiana limestone.

Several additions are planned for 2026, including a Peace Pole, a Women Veterans Memorial, and an Old Guard Garden.

When asked which exhibit visitors should not miss, Tim shares, “My personal favorite is a piece of glass from the World Trade Center. 9/11 changed America in profound ways, which I feel is important to remember.”

For Joni, “The most moving exhibit for me is the Vietnam Memorial Wall, seeing the names of over 58,000 soldiers who sacrificed their lives. I remember when my father left to go to Vietnam and thankfully remember him arriving home safely.”

The campus honors veterans in ways that extend beyond exhibits and artifacts. The VNMS&M raises awareness about veterans’ struggles through community outreach, a weekly veteran support group and peer counseling services. New this month is a weekly Christian worship service held each Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Sterling Chapel.

Younger generations are also connected to military history and service as school groups visit the grounds and interview veterans from the community.

There is no fee to visit the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, though donations are gratefully accepted. The 6,000 square foot W. Paul Wolf War History Museum, containing more than 3,000 military artifacts, is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grounds are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit HonoringForever.org for more information.

Two visitor interactions especially stand out to Tim. “I met a Vietnam veteran who ‘visits his friends’ every week whose names appear on the Wall. We also have a daughter of a Vietnam veteran who leaves letters to her father at the Wall. She was only one year old when he was killed in action in Vietnam.”

For Tim, the mission is simple: “We hope everyone who visits our grounds and museum gains a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made by the veterans of our armed forces.”

This Memorial Day weekend, as you enjoy the parade, cookouts, or time at the lake, remember the true reason for the holiday, honoring those who died protecting our freedom.

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by the Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org.