A Spring Cleaning That Furnishes Hope | Local Volunteer Spotlight

5 min read

The recent warmer weather makes one’s mind turn to spring cleaning. One organization that can repurpose your gently used household items is Mustard Seed Furniture Bank.

Executive Director of Mustard Seed, Colleen Connell, elaborates on the need, “Families come to Mustard Seed after experiencing events such as eviction, domestic violence, homelessness, fire, medical crises, or significant financial hardship. Others are transitioning from shelters, aging out of foster care, or rebuilding after job loss.”

Each year, Mustard Seed serves nearly 500 households and impacts the lives of more than 400 children across its service area. They help families move from housing instability into homes that are safe, comfortable, and dignified.

None of this happens without the support of a dedicated group of volunteers.

“Volunteers are essential to our mission,” says Colleen. “They sort donations, prepare furniture, assist with client appointments, help with deliveries, and create welcoming experiences for families. Their time and compassion directly expand our impact.”

One such volunteer is Karen Johnson, who has served Mustard Seed for eight years. Karen first noticed the sign in front of the building listing needed items. She stopped by with some donations, took a tour, and began her volunteer journey.

“Everyone needs a bed to sleep in, a chair to sit in, and a table to eat at. Besides providing basic needs, it restores a sense of dignity,” says Karen. “You can work as little or as much as you want, with flexible hours. And you form a fellowship with other volunteers!”

Karen typically spends three hours each Tuesday and Thursday sorting incoming donations, packing dish-set boxes, and assembling bedding sets. Karen says the most surprising thing she learned was, “Very little goes to waste. Mustard Seed provides many things to their clients, but items we receive that we can’t use are donated to other charitable organizations.”



Colleen touts Karen’s contributions, “She brings warmth, consistency, and genuine care to every volunteer shift. Karen’s willingness to step in wherever needed makes a meaningful difference for both staff and families.” Colleen continues, “She shows up each week and works independently to get things in order for our client visits, and we are ever grateful for her presence.”

In recent years, rising housing costs and inflation have increased the number of families seeking support. Many families must prioritize rent, utilities, and food, leaving little room for purchasing furniture. Transportation barriers, lack of social support, and the emotional toll of starting over can also make furnishing a home feel overwhelming.

Colleen emphasizes, “Access to basic furnishings impacts physical health, emotional well-being, and long-term stability. Children without beds often experience disrupted sleep, which can affect school performance and behavior. Families without tables or seating lack space to connect, complete homework, or share meals. Furnishings help transform housing into a place of belonging.”

Mustard Seed accepts diverse types of donations. Most needed are coffee tables, dressers, dining tables and chairs, sofas, and gently used household essentials like towels, dishes, and small appliances. Colleen shares, “Most furnishings are donated by local households and businesses. Community generosity is the foundation of our work.” Visit their website at mustardseedfortwayne.com to learn more about what specific donations are accepted.

Since 2002, the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank’s Beds4Kids Program has touched the lives of more than 11,290 children ages 2–17 across its seven-county service area. The Beds4Kids Program, in partnership with the Wolf Corporation, provides children with a new twin-size mattress, platform, frame, pillow, sheet set, and blanket.

“No child in our community should sleep on the floor. Together, we can ensure that every family has the comfort and dignity of a furnished home,” said Colleen.

With a referral from one of 130 partner agencies, clients come to Mustard Seed to choose their items. Depending on the referral and warehouse inventory, this may include large items (sofa, bed, living room chairs, end tables or coffee tables, kitchen table and chairs, dresser, etc.), as well as bed linens, kitchen linens, and kitchenware. Since Mustard Seed’s assistance is limited to once in a lifetime, clients understand that if they move, they must take the items with them.

One client recently sent this note, “Thanks to you guys, my family was able to host Thanksgiving and my son’s first birthday party! I’ve been more fortunate than ever! You helped us when we were in need as first-time parents and for our first apartment! We are truly grateful and appreciative. God bless you!”

Another shared that her home had been destroyed by fire. She said she didn’t know how she would have gotten back on her feet if it were not for Mustard Seed.

Individuals, businesses, or groups can best support Mustard Seed by donating furniture, volunteering their time, hosting donation drives, or making financial gifts that help purchase new beds for children.

Colleen is especially excited about expanding and strengthening partnerships that help reach families earlier in their transition to stable housing. “We will be launching a new monthly giving circle soon that will allow individuals and businesses to become monthly supporters of Mustard Seed.”

Volunteers help turn an empty house into a home. By packing, sorting, cleaning, and organizing items, as well as assisting with warehouse duties, they help create spaces where families can rest, gather, and rebuild routines, transforming empty rooms into environments of hope.

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org.