Philharmonic To Host String Summer Camp

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The Philharmonic will be hosting its first String Summer Camp this summer. Students will spend a week learning how to play the violin, make music together, and have an exciting camp experience at the new downtown Philharmonic Center! Two sessions will be offered and students can register for one or both weeks of camp, based on availability.

The camp will be held Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and is open to elementary school students entering grades 2-5. Beginner and intermediate levels are available, and violins will be provided to students for the duration of the session. The first session will be held June 8 – 12, and the second session will be held July 13-17. Students do not need to attend both weeks.

For more information about attending string camp, or to register, please visit fwphil.org/philharmonic-string-camp.

The Philharmonic is also looking for enthusiastic and engaging individuals to fill the Camp Violin Instructor and Camp Helper positions for one or both weeks of camp. Daily schedules will include small group string instruction, large group string instruction, and other camp activities. For more information about camp job opportunities or to apply, please visit fwphil.org/careers.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic, now entering its 82nd season, has a mission to foster and instill a lifelong love of music across the orchestral spectrum through live performances and educational experiences. Music Director Andrew Constantine leads the Fort Wayne Philharmonic alongside President and CEO Brittany Hall.

Through their leadership and support of the Board of Directors, musicians, and staff, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic strives to be one of the most vibrant and financially healthy orchestras in the country and a cornerstone of the regional community. Its programs are characterized by excellence and innovation in a variety of styles, media, and venues, and create inspiring and engaging experiences for all audiences. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is a funded member of the Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For additional information, call 260.740.3975. For more information about camp job opportunities or to apply, please visit fwphil.org/careers/