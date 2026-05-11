Fire Department Welcomes 16 Firefighters

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Sixteen firefighters were welcomed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a graduation ceremony recently at the Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

Approximately forty-four percent of the FWFD’s 99th recruit class are in a group that is currently underrepresented within the FWFD, including one male who identifies as Black, one female who identifies as Black, one male who identifies as Hispanic, two males who identify as Asian, two males who identify as two or more races, and one female.

Some graduates will begin their duty as Fort Wayne firefighters at engine houses throughout the city tomorrow.

“It’s critical that we continue to invest in public safety. It’s a top priority as we work together to be the safest city possible,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Bringing on additional firefighters sends a strong message to our community that we value one another. I know that the best days are ahead for the Fort Wayne Fire Department.”

The recruits participated in 21 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.

The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony: Adam Bowser, Donnell Adams-Jones, Jordan Straessle, Keagan Bouwers, Cris Rodriguez, Pwe Moo, Jacob Ford, Patrick Blanco, Solaire Young, Daylon Crowder, Eustace Smarrella, Brandan Baney, Alexander Lightfoot, Jonathan McCoy, Peyton Christensen, and Timothy Wise.