Phone Scams Impersonate Law Enforcement To Target Residents

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The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that has been occurring with increasing frequency, in which suspects falsely identify themselves as local law enforcement officers in an attempt to obtain money from victims.

In these incidents, victims report receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be police officers or other law enforcement personnel. The caller tells the victim they have outstanding citations or warrants. When the victim denies involvement or expresses confusion, the caller claims the issue may be related to a forged signature.

While the victim remains on the line, a second individual often calls, identifying themselves as a higher-ranking officer. This second caller reinforces the claim and instructs the victim that they must pay a bond or fee to avoid arrest while the alleged signature issue is investigated.

If the victim attempts to hang up or question the legitimacy of the call, the suspects may become aggressive— threatening arrest and claim they are able to track the victim’s location through their cell phone via GPS.

What You Should Know:

The Fort Wayne Police Department will never call to demand payment for warrants, citations, or bonds over the phone.

Law enforcement agencies do not request payment via phone, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or other unconventional methods.

Claims that your phone is being tracked by law enforcement as part of this type of call are false and intended to intimidate you.

Receiving a second call from a “supervisor” or “higher-ranking officer” is a common tactic used by scammers to appear legitimate.

What You Should Do:

Hang up immediately if you receive this type of call.

Do not provide any personal or financial information.

Do not send money or make any form of payment.

If you are concerned about possible warrants or citations, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department directly using a known, official phone number.

Report the incident to the Fort Wayne Police Department by calling the non-emergency number at (260) 427-1222.

The Fort Wayne Police Department encourages residents to remain vigilant and to share this information with family members, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to scam attempts.