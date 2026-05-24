Waynedale UMC Honors Community, Country & Pet Companions

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Waynedale United Methodist Church recently partnered with Humane Fort Wayne to offer a Pet Blessing for regular attendees of Humane Fort Wayne’s weekly pet food distribution drive.

The blessing was held Tuesday, May 19 at Waynedale UMC, one of five rotating Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry distribution sites. As neighbors lined up to receive no-cost pet food, the church offered blessings for both pets and their owners.

“As people line up each week to obtain food for their pets, we felt this was an ideal time to reach out and bless both the pets and their owners,” said Waynedale UMC Pastor Bill Garver. “Our pets give us unconditional love, much like God’s love for us. It is a joy to share a blessing with them. God loves all He created.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry has provided no-cost pet food to neighbors in need throughout the community. The program helps keep pets in loving homes while reducing shelter intakes and euthanasia.

“Pets are a blessing, and it is truly an honor to team up with Waynedale United Methodist Church to serve and bless our best friends,” said Cody Jo Aldridge, Pet Resources Director for Humane Fort Wayne.

The Pet Blessing reflected Waynedale UMC’s continued commitment to caring for the community in practical and meaningful ways, including support for neighbors and the pets that bring comfort, loyalty, and companionship into their lives. As Memorial Day approaches, that same spirit of compassion and gratitude is also visible on the church’s front lawn, where a longstanding tribute honors those who served in the U.S. military and gave of themselves for the nation.

For nearly two decades, longtime members Jim and Jane Tomson have placed a display of 50 wooden crosses, each representing a state, alongside small American flags in honor of those who served in the U.S. military.

The couple, who have attended Waynedale UMC since the mid-1970s, began the tribute after Jane, an avid arts and crafts enthusiast, was inspired to create a display that would encourage reflection on the meaning of Memorial Day. She and Jim, a Vietnam War veteran, spent several weeks painting and assembling the crosses.

Each year, weather permitting, the Tomsons return to arrange the crosses and flags in the church yard, which sits along the Waynedale parade route. Their hope is that those passing by will pause to remember that Memorial Day is not only a holiday, but a time to honor the sacrifices made by many in service to the nation.

Waynedale UMC has been a cornerstone of the Waynedale community for more than 100 years, serving as both a place of worship and a pillar of neighborhood support.

Waynedale United Methodist Church is located at 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne. 260-747-7424 or visit WaynedaleUMC.com for more information.