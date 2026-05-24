Congratulations FWCS Teachers & Employee Of The Year

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Fort Wayne Community Schools has announced its 2026 Teachers of the Year and Employee of the Year, recognizing three staff members for their dedication to students, families and school communities.

Bloomingdale Elementary School third grade teacher Regan Jones has been named the 2026 FWCS Elementary Teacher of the Year. Jones has worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools for four years and is recognized for her belief that meaningful learning begins with connection. She works to create a classroom where every student feels safe, valued and included.

Jones is passionate about helping students grow, regardless of their starting point. She sets high expectations while providing the support students need to succeed, meeting learners where they are and using a variety of strategies to engage them. Through her teaching, she models resilience and confidence, helping students take on challenges both in and out of the classroom.

“Regan embodies everything you hope for in a teacher,” said Bloomingdale Elementary Principal Jennifer Evans, who nominated Jones. “She sets high expectations while leading with kindness and connection, and her impact is clear in the growth we see in every student. In her classroom, students feel valued, embrace challenges and build real confidence. She works tirelessly to deliver strong, meaningful instruction, and she is truly exceptional in every way.”

Elementary Teacher of the Year finalists included Stacy Barry, fourth grade, Glenwood Park Elementary School; Emily Rathge, third grade, St. Joseph Central Elementary School; Amie Reneau, multilingual learners, Washington Elementary School; Theresa Rigg, kindergarten, Harrison Hill Elementary School; Amy Settle, second grade, Fairfield Elementary School; and Melissa Sliger, kindergarten, Arlington Elementary School.

South Side High School Hospitality Management Pathway teacher LaShawnda Martin has been named the 2026 FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year. Martin has worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools for five years and is recognized for creating real, relevant and hands-on learning opportunities that help students build skills they can carry beyond the classroom.

Martin designs experiences that allow students to take ownership of their learning, work collaboratively to solve real-world problems and build confidence, professionalism and independence. Her classroom encourages students not only to learn, but to lead, applying their skills in meaningful ways connected to their futures.

“LaShawnda goes above and beyond to create real-world experiences for her students,” said South Side High School Principal Zachary Harl, who nominated Martin. “She works tirelessly to ensure students have what they need, often putting in extra time outside the school day. She is a true team player, supporting our school community in countless ways while serving as a leader within our staff.”

Secondary Teacher of the Year finalists included Joseph Bittner, math teacher, North Side High School; Kristen Bakehorn, language arts teacher, Blackhawk Middle School; Matthew Gebhard, business teacher, Amp Lab; Alisa Thompson, criminal justice teacher, FWCS Career Academy; and Brayden Wisehart, special education teacher, Snider High School.

Abbett Elementary bilingual case manager Paula Booth has been named the 2026 FWCS Employee of the Year. Booth has worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools for five years and is recognized for her commitment to serving students and families, particularly Spanish-speaking families who rely on her support, advocacy and guidance.

Booth helps families navigate the school system, access resources and feel confident in supporting their children’s education. She builds strong relationships across the school community while helping ensure every student and family is treated with respect, care and dignity.

“Ms. Booth is instrumental in ensuring our Hispanic families have an advocate at Abbett,” said Abbett Elementary Assistant Principal Rhea Ervin, who nominated Booth. “She goes above and beyond, communicating with families during and after the school day, connecting them with important resources and building strong, lasting relationships. Our families trust her because they know how much she cares. She is an incredible support to both students and staff and an essential part of our school community.”

Employee of the Year finalists included Elyse Breeding, guidance secretary, Snider High School; Debbie A. Powers, third grade instructional assistant, Glenwood Park Elementary School; Jennifer Wolford, administrative assistant, Kekionga Middle School; and Mark A. Reneau, administrative assistant, Washington Elementary School.

Fort Wayne Community Schools congratulates the 2026 honorees and finalists for their service, leadership and continued commitment to students and families throughout the district.