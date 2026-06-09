Dinner Raises $215K For Youth In Northeast Indiana

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Big Brothers Big Sisters successfully wrapped up its 53rd Annual Gourmet Dinner, which raised $215,000 for young people in its programs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters brought together 1,000 community members on May 13th for its 53rd Annual Gourmet Dinner, raising $215,000 that goes towards creating and nurturing life-changing mentorship relationships for young people in the community. The event, held at the Grand Wayne Center, featured “Voice of the Hoosiers,” Don Fischer, as the keynote speaker. He recounted the iconic I.U. sports moments he has witnessed from the play-by-play booth over the course of his 53-year career, along with the mentorship he received along the way and his steadfast passion for his profession.

The evening was made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors McCampbell Enterprises, Indiana Physical Therapy, and Pro Resources Staffing Services, whose commitment to the community’s youth is evident by their involvement in making the event a success.

Another highlight of the night was presenting the 2026 Don Wolf Award to Troy Smith, Co-owner of Indiana Physical Therapy. His likeness to Don Wolf, including his exemplary contributions to philanthropy and community service, has left an indelible mark on the lives of many in Northeast Indiana.

In a moving match showcase, attendees were also introduced to alumni matches, Big Brothers Brad & Ross and their Little Brothers Kaimari & Kameron, who shared their stories and testimonials from when they were matched in the program and beyond. Their stories of extraordinary growth, friendship, and mutual support exemplified the program’s transformative power.

The 53rd Annual Gourmet Dinner was a night to remember, filled with inspiration, celebration, and a shared vision for a brighter future for the youth of our community. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters and how to get involved, please visit bbbsnei.org or contact 260-456-1600.



or 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in life is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. If you or anyone you know would like to get involved, give them a call at 260-456-1600 or visit bbbsnei.org.