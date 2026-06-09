Race Day Travel Gets A Rotor-Powered Upgrade

2 min read

Sweet Helicopters, the official helicopter provider of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was back at the brickyard for another lap, transporting more than 600 passengers to and from the “greatest spectacle in racing.” This total tops Sweet Helicopters’ previous record of 500 passengers set in 2025. The Fort-Wayne-based operation utilized a fleet of nine rotorcraft, providing transportation for both race fans and race teams alike, with helicopters landing just outside turn two at the speedway.

“The 110th running of the Indy 500 proved to be an instant classic and our biggest event of the year,” said Bob Bailey, Sweet Helicopters’ Executive Director of Business Development. “We love seeing so many happy race fans enjoying the comfort and convenience of flying with us.”

The recent closure of the Indianapolis Downtown heliport required Sweet Helicopters to pivot this year and relocate one of its four pickup locations. So, the team built a temporary heliport, complete with tents and restroom facilities, which then received approval from the INDOT Office of Aviation prior to race day, ensuring customer safety.

Despite an ever-changing forecast leading up to the event, the weather on race day proved better than anticipated, and Sweet Helicopters’ passengers experienced zero inbound delays.

Sweet Helicopters helped British racer Katherine Legge become the first woman to run both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. After her unfortunate early exit from the 500, Sweet Helicopters flew her to the airport to catch her flight for Charlotte Motor Speedway. Actor and former pro football player Terry Crews also traveled to and from IMS with Sweet Helicopters on Sunday.

Bailey said, “The demand for this service has grown year after year, and we’ve always risen to the challenge. Just five years ago, we were transporting less than half as many people. This is only possible through the hard work and professionalism of our amazing pilots and technical team.”

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this safe and convenient service should register to be notified when 2027 seats become available. Sweet Helicopters is also available for general charter service in the Indianapolis area and across the state of Indiana.

Providing unrivaled charter services to the Midwest as well as partnering with Parkview Health to bring helicopter air ambulance services to northern Indiana, northwest Ohio, and southwest Michigan, Sweet helicopter’s focus on safety and professionalism are always their top priorities.