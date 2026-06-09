You’re Invited To Take A Southeast Corridor Planning Survey

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The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division invites residents to take a survey to share their priorities and ideas to help shape the future of several key streets through the Southeast Corridors Planning Project. Community input is a critical part of the planning process in an effort to reimagine how these corridors should function and serve the community. Residents will be asked to provide input across six categories: Mobility, Land Use + Development, Investment Strategy, Community Identity, Behavior, and Demographic information.

The survey is located at sharedstreetsfw.org.

The Southeast Corridors Planning Project is a City-led effort to re-imagine several key arterial streets in Southeast Fort Wayne as safer, more connected, and more vibrant places.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program, this planning initiative focuses on approximately 8.9 miles of Urban Minor Arterial roadways: S. Anthony Boulevard, W. Paulding Road, E. Paulding Road, Fairfield Avenue/Tillman Road, and E. Tillman Road. These corridors are important daily routes for residents, businesses, schools, transit riders, and visitors. They also play an important role in shaping the identity and economic future of the surrounding neighborhoods.

The purpose of this project is to develop a comprehensive corridor plan that balances transportation safety, neighborhood livability, and long-term economic opportunity. At its core, the project explores how these streets can function as Complete Streets – roadways designed to serve people of all ages and abilities, whether they are walking, biking, taking transit, or driving.

The planning process will result in a Master Development Plan and Action Plan that includes preliminary roadway and right-of-way concepts, as well as recommendations related to land use, housing, retail, sustainability, branding, gateways and placemaking improvements.