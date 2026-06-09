Groundbreaking Celebrates Local Small-Scale Development

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Mayor Sharon Tucker joined community leaders, partners, and representatives from SEED Fort Wayne and Midwest America Federal Credit Union to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new single-family infill housing development at 3509 Rodgers Avenue, marking another step forward in neighborhood revitalization efforts and highlighting the importance of partnerships that support small-scale developers and expand housing opportunities across Fort Wayne.

The new three-bedroom single-family home development is led by David De Leon, a local developer and founder of Apex Development, and a graduate of the SEED BUILD Small-Scale Developer program. The project reflects the growing impact of local entrepreneurs stepping into development roles and reinvesting in their own communities.

The SEED BUILD Small-Scale Developer program equips local entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and connections needed to navigate real estate development and contribute to community growth successfully. The initiative was supported by a $260,000 grant from the Don Wood Foundation, which helped expand opportunities for emerging small-scale developers in Fort Wayne.

Following remarks, attendees participated in a ceremonial first dig to officially launch construction.

Projects like this continue to demonstrate how targeted support, strong partnerships, and local leadership can drive meaningful neighborhood impact.

The upcoming cohort for Small-Scale Developers & Builders begins Tuesday, August 4, 2026, and runs through October 20, 2026. The program recently transitioned from the BUILD Small-Scale Developer program to the Blueprint. The updated program continues to expand its impact through a partnership with The Workshop Fort Wayne to facilitate hands-on instruction and industry-guided learning.

The 12-week course is designed to equip aspiring developers and builders with a strong foundation in real estate development, including financial modeling, zoning, permitting, construction management, and real estate financing for a program fee of $275. Participants will complete the course with a finished business plan and practical tools to move their projects forward. For more information or to register, visit Summit City Business Academy at cityoffortwayne.in.gov/428/Summit-City-Business-Academy.