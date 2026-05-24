Juvenile Center Launches’ Little Free Courthouse Library’

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The Allen County Juvenile Center is launching a new “Little Free Courthouse Library” initiative, providing free books for children and families visiting the facility. The library is intended to create a more positive and welcoming experience for families while promoting literacy and a love of reading within the community.

“I am very happy to begin this program at the Juvenile Center,” said Judge Brent A. Ecenbarger. “The library encourages literacy at no cost to the community and offers a meaningful benefit to the families who use it.”

The library is part of a broader collaboration with judges from the Indiana Court of Appeals, who have helped establish several “Little Free Courthouse Libraries” across Indiana.

The initiative was inspired by a partnership with Kim Michele Richardson, New York Times bestselling author of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek. Earlier this spring, Richardson launched her “Courthouses Reading Across Kentucky” program to place books in courthouses and judicial facilities throughout Kentucky.

In support of the effort, Court of Appeals Judges Melissa S. May, Nancy H. Vaidik, Elizabeth F. Tavitas, Elaine B. Brown, Leanna K. Weissmann, and Dana J. Kenworthy — along with Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justice Derek Molter — traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, where they purchased and personally delivered books to Richardson.

According to Judge Kenworthy, the libraries are intended to “bring something positive to a family’s experience in the courthouse.”

Richardson first connected with the Indiana appellate judges after Judge Kenworthy invited her to participate in the judges’ book club discussion of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.

“We were reading her book,” Kenworthy said, “and I reached out to see whether she would be willing to join us and facilitate a discussion. To my complete surprise, she said yes and joined us via Zoom for our book club meeting.

“That meeting sparked the idea,” said Judge Vaidik, who helped lead the initiative in Gary, Indiana, alongside Judge Tavitas. “We were inspired by her vision and wanted to help. Our goal is to establish a library in every county in Indiana.”

The first Indiana “Little Free Courthouse Library” was established in Gary.

Magistrate Carolyn Foley, who coordinated the Allen County project, said the initiative reflects the Juvenile Center’s commitment to supporting children and families in meaningful ways.

“I’m so pleased and proud to have been part of launching this project at the Allen County Juvenile Center,” Foley said. “We are very grateful to the Indiana Court of Appeals for their generous donation of books to begin our collection, and I hope this effort leads to even more books finding their way into the hands of children.”