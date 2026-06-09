Upcoming Lecture To Explore Douglass & Lincoln

1 min read

The Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana presents the 2026 Rolland Lecture on June 19 at noon in the Theater at the Main Branch of the Allen County Public Library, downtown Fort Wayne.

Lucas Morel, Politics Department Head at Washington and Lee University, will present “Douglass Sizes Up Lincoln: From Fierce Critic to Great Admirer.”

Drawing on speeches and letters by Frederick Douglass, some to British abolitionists that have not been seen since they were first written, the lecture presents an account of how the great abolitionist came to appreciate Lincoln’s anti-slavery statesmanship over the course of the Civil War. The lecture is derived from Morel’s recently published book “Measuring the Man: The Writings of Frederick Douglass on Abraham Lincoln”. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

This event is free and will be offered both in person and virtually.

In-person attendees: No registration required.

Virtual attendees: Please register using the registration link. Zoom (registration required): acpl.libnet.info/event/16587082

To learn more about the Friends of the Lincoln Collection and it’s freely accessible interactive Abraham Lincoln museum, The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, visit friendsofthelincolncollection.org.