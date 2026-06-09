FW Dance Collective To Host June Family Performance At South Side HS

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Fort Wayne Dance Collective presents its annual June Family Concert, UNFRAMED, featuring local dance students and a wide variety of dance styles.

UNFRAMED will be held at South Side High School on Saturday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at FWDC.org. Children ages 5 and under attend free.

UNFRAMED is Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s end-of-season celebration, showcasing the hard work, growth, and creativity of students enrolled in on-site classes at FWDC. This inclusive, sensory-friendly event welcomes audiences of all ages to experience original choreography across a range of movement styles including ballet, modern, tap, belly dance, taiko and more. The performance reflects the diversity, passion, and creativity of Fort Wayne’s dance community.

This year’s theme takes audiences on an imaginative journey through a museum’s historical relics, timeless works of art and natural exhibits, narrated by local actress Gloria Minnich in the role of the museum’s janitor and guide. Audience members will travel through the Mesozoic Era, the Renaissance, a nature conservatory, and an aquarium, while witnessing famous works of art come to life and much more. Blending movement, music, and theatrical storytelling, UNFRAMED offers playful, profound, comedic, and eclectic entertainment for the entire family.

To help create a calmer and more welcoming environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities, autism, or other cognitive and social needs, UNFRAMED will be presented as a sensory-friendly performance. This inclusive experience will feature sound levels maintained below 55 decibels, house lights remaining at 20% throughout the show, no strobe effects or sudden lighting changes and an open, flexible atmosphere where guests are welcome to move around or vocalize as needed.

“UNFRAMED reflects what makes Fort Wayne Dance Collective so special — people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to learn, create and share meaningful experiences through movement. We are proud to present a performance that is both artistically engaging and intentionally welcoming for our entire community,” shares Allison Ballard, Finance and Strategy Director.

Wolf Young, FWDC taiko teacher says, “The June showcase is often the first chance many students get to perform and be part of a large production after giving themselves a chance to be a student and learn something new. I am always proud to hold space and cultivate opportunities for those who wish to learn.”

The 2025 performance of UNFRAMED is funded in part by Arts Midwest, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, The Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Edward M. Wilson Foundation, English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Flagstar Foundation, Foellinger Foundation, Fort Wayne Kia, Grabill Family Dentistry, Horizon Bank, Indiana Arts Commission, Louis and Anne B Schneider Foundation, Lupke Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Plymouth Benevolence Fund, Sweetwater, WindSwell Foundation, and the 3 Rivers Credit Union Foundation.

The Fort Wayne Dance Collective is a nonprofit arts organization located in downtown Fort Wayne. Founded in 1979 as a non-competitive, non-profit modern dance organization, FWDC annually serves more than 38,000 people throughout Northeast Indiana through classes, outreach programs, and performances.