A Weekend Of Ice Cream With A Mission To Make A Difference

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The 18th Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser benefiting Kate’s Kart will be held on Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th, 2026.

The Ice Cream Social is a way to celebrate the mission and impact of Kate’s Kart. On “GoEat Ice Cream Days” the community is encouraged to support Kate’s Kart while purchasing ice cream at any of the partnering ice cream shops. Kate’s Kart volunteers will be on-site at 36 partnering ice cream shops located across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, gifting kids goodie bags and books, thanks to a generous donation from Parco, Inc. (while supplies last).

Kate’s Kart is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide a comforting diversion to hospitalized children through the gift of a new book. Over the last 18 years, the organization has grown to service 25 northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio hospitals via 46 book Karts. The team of 100 volunteers, along with the help of hospital staff, give away approximately 4,500 brand new books every month to hurting and scared children in the hospital. To date, over 545,000 books have brought smiles, distraction, and hope to hospitalized children and their families.

For more information and a complete list of days and times for each shop, please visit kateskart.org.

2026 Participating Ice Cream Shops:

Saturday, June 27: Ashley’s Ice Cream Cafe, Marion; BerryWinkle Frozen Yogurt, Muncie; Blue Moon, Garrett; Crispy Cones, Fort Wayne; Debbie’s Dairy Freeze, Bryan, OH; Edon Dairy Treat, Edon, OH; Grand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, North Manchester; Handel’s Ice Cream North, Fort Wayne; Jebi’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Roanoke; Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique, Fort Wayne; Oh Five Scoop Shop, Fort Wayne; Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Warsaw; Scoops Ice Cream, Angola; Springers, Pennville; The Brown House, Auburn; The Stand Coneys & Ice Cream, Fort Wayne; The White Cottage Sweet Shoppe, Berne; Zesto, New Haven.



Sunday, June 28: Auburn Dairy Freeze, Auburn; Chillz Delights, Fort Wayne & North Manchester; Grabill Dairy Sweet, Grabill; Handel’s Ice Cream Southwest, Fort Wayne; Jamie’s Cafe, Bluffton; Kilwins, Fort Wayne; Kuehnert Milk House, Fort Wayne; La Michoacana Ice Cream, Fort Wayne; Magic Wand Restaurant, Churubusco; Otto’s Ice Cream, Churubusco; Sundaes on Sylvan, Rome City; Sweet Sanity, Huntertown; The Chief, Goshen; The Igloo Ice Cream Shop, Silver Lake; The Old 27 Ice Cream Shop, Decatur; The Tasty Spoon, Hartford City; Zesto Ice Cream, St. Joe.