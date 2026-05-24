Parks & Recreation Department Honored For Packard Park Redesign

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The City of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department in association with MSKTD & Associates has been selected as a winner in the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) Excellence in Construction Awards Program sponsored by Irving Materials, Inc. (IMI). The entry was based on the redesigned Packard Park project (completed in 2025), a $1.9 million dollar investment made possible through public and private funding with guidance of priorities by a neighborhood steering committee.

The award recognizes the project as the winner in the $1 to $2 million category which added two new playgrounds, one designed for preschool-aged children and another for elementary-aged kids, both equipped with safety surfacing. It also includes an event lawn and plaza, along with significant landscaping enhancements such as the addition of shade and ornamental trees. Visitors now enjoy a new 1/8-mile perimeter walking path, as well as improved pedestrian connections to the surrounding neighborhood.

The park continues to offer its existing covered, open-air pavilion and restrooms and retains the Beasley Outdoor Futsal Courts that were installed in 2018.

“We’re proud to provide support for a project that brings together thoughtful engineering and community priorities,” said Senior Civil Engineering Designer with MSKTD & Associates Kerry Schoeph. “From utility coordination to construction administration, our team at MSKTD worked to ensure the design could be delivered efficiently, safely and with long-term reliability in mind.”

“This transformation reflects years of thoughtful planning and meaningful public input, and it’s rewarding to receive the recognition from the BCA,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “We’re also grateful to our lead construction partner Hamilton Hunter Builders Inc., lead design partner Anderson + Bohlander and the many contributors who helped shape a park that truly reflects the community that it serves.”

“This project is a testament to what’s possible through strong partnerships.” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Deputy Director of Planning & Landscape Chad Shaw. We’re grateful for the City’s continued commitment to investing in neighborhoods, City Council’s thoughtful guidance in leveraging ARPA and INN funding and the Packard Area Planning Alliance for their passion, private support and meaningful input throughout the process.”

The award was presented at the BCA 2026 Spring Membership Awards Banquet at Ceruti’s Summit Park on April 30 and accepted by Deputy Director of Planning & Landscape Chad Shaw.