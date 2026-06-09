PBS Fort Wayne’s Explorer Day Returns To Parkview Field

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PBS Fort Wayne’s 12th Annual Explorer Day, a free event for all families, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, rain or shine, at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne. Parking for this event is available in the Parkview Field parking lots and also free.

PBS Fort Wayne’s Explorer Day encourages children of all ages and their families to come together to take advantage of hands-on activities designed to engage, educate, and inspire the fun of learning all summer long. Booths at the event will feature over 55 local businesses and area non-profits along with PBS Fort Wayne offering these activities, at no charge, to attendees.

Kids and their families can take part in activities as varied as the arts, sciences, sports and more. Meet-and-greets and photo opportunities will occur throughout the event with PBS KIDS characters Jet Propulsion from the PBS KIDS series Ready, Jet Go! and PBS Fort Wayne’s mascot, Ryder, plus other mascots from other area organizations and teams.

This event is made possible locally by Fort Wayne Community Schools and 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union. In addition, further support is provided by PNC Grow Up Great®, the signature philanthropic initiative of the PNC Foundation. Since 2004, PNC Grow Up Great® has helped prepare children from birth through age 5 for success in school and life, supporting programs, resources and experiences that plant the seeds for a lifetime of opportunities.

PBS Fort Wayne is the northeast Indiana region’s only locally owned and operated full power television service and its only public television resource. PBS Fort Wayne broadcasts six channels, 24 hours a day: Its main channel on 39.1; PBS Kids on channel 39.2; Create TV on channel 39.3; The WORLD Channel on channel 39.4 (Documentaries, international news, public affairs, arts and culture programming), PBSFWx on channel 39.5, providing our region’s only freely broadcast National Weather Service Doppler radar, weather warnings and National Weather Service audio. In January 2026, PBS Fort Wayne added channel 39.6, providing the live broadcast of the Allen County Public Library’s Audio Reading Service. In addition, PBS Fort Wayne live streams its main channel (39.1), channel 39.2-PBS KIDS, channel 39.3/CreateTV, and now, 39.5/PBSFWx and the NHK network in the northeast Indiana region on its website, pbsfortwayne.org, through the PBS app and the PBS Fort Wayne app.

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The Foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life For more information, visit pncgrowupgreat.com.