Hidden Falls Summer Camp Offers Outdoor Adventures & Creative Learning

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The Salvation Army’s Hidden Falls Camp is preparing for another exciting summer, and openings are still available for several 2026 camp sessions. With a $25 camper fee and transportation provided to the camp in southern Indiana, families across the region can access a safe, memorable, and affordable summer experience. This fee is far below the actual cost and is only available through the generosity of Donor support that keeps the price far below the actual cost of camp, ensuring that every child can attend.

Hidden Falls Camp offers a mix of outdoor adventure, creative learning, and age appropriate activities led by trained staff. Programs serve youth ages 8–17, with some sessions tailored to specific regions or Salvation Army youth.

2026 Camp Schedule:

Discovery Camp North (Ages 8–14): June 15–19, for youth living in Northern Indiana (including Indianapolis and all areas north). Campers choose a weeklong focus in Art, Sports, or STEM.

Youth Impact Camp: June 22–26, for youth who attend a local Salvation Army church.

High Adventure Camp (Ages 13–17): June 22–26, a wilderness focused week featuring tent camping and outdoor skills.

Tween Camp (Ages 9–12): June 29–July 2, a four day session designed for growing independence and new friendships.

Music & Creative Arts Camp (Ages 9–17): July 6–11, a working camp with multiple daily music and arts classes.

Teen Camp (Ages 13–17): July 13–17, a week of leadership development, recreation, and team challenges.

Discovery Camp South (Ages 8–14): July 20–24, for youth living in Southern Indiana. Campers choose a weeklong focus in Art, Sports, or STEM.

For more information, and to register, contact The Salvation Army at 260-744-2311 or email: dena.smith@usc.salvationarmy.org.