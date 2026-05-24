Will You Push, Paddle, Or Pedal In This Local Movement Challenge?

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Registration is now open for Turnstone’s 7th annual Push, Paddle, Pedal challenge presented by Steel Dynamics. This summer initiative invites people of all abilities to stay active, get connected, and support Turnstone’s mission of empowering children and adults with disabilities to achieve their highest potential.

From June 1 – July 31, participants are encouraged to complete 1,000 minutes of movement – engaging in any activity that gets the body moving – biking, walking, rolling, paddling, dancing, or playing sports.

“This challenge is about more than reaching 1,000 minutes of movement. It’s about building momentum for inclusion,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “It’s an opportunity for our community to move with purpose while supporting programming at Turnstone that changes lives daily.”

This year, Turnstone is proud to be working alongside local community partners to create a Community Movement Calendar – a hub of events and activities around Fort Wayne that make it easy for participants to stay motivated and engaged all summer long.

Registration Details:

$25 paid registration includes a commemorative t-shirt and pin.

Free registration is also available (no t-shirt or pin)

Participants can track their movement using a digital log or a printable movement tracker.

In addition to the movement goal, participants can go the extra mile by fundraising – inviting friends and family to donate in support of their challenge. Every dollar goes directly towards Turnstone’s life-changing programs and services for people with disabilities in the community.

Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Pedal” challenge brings the community together through the commitment to living our healthiest lives and achieving our highest potential. Participants can register using the link on Turnstone’s Push Paddle Pedal landing page and are encouraged to share the challenge with friends and family. More information about joining the challenge can be found at p2p.onecause.com/ppp26.

Turnstone extends its sincere appreciation to the generous sponsors who make Push, Paddle, Pedal possible, including presenting sponsor, Steel Dynamics, as well as Centier Bank, JH Specialty, and Three Rivers Running Company. For more information or questions about the challenge, please contact Lauren Widenhofer at lauren@turnstone.org by calling (260) 483-2100 x247.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities.

Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites. Dozens of National Team and Paralympic athletes have trained at Turnstone, including the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Goalball teams.