YWCA N.E. Indiana To Host Event Focused On Pre & Postnatal Wellness

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YWCA Northeast Indiana will host the next installment of its 2026 Coffee & Conversations series on Friday, June 12, from 8:00–9:30 a.m. at the Hefner Center.

Coffee & Conversations provides a welcoming space for women to connect, learn, and empower

one another through meaningful discussions focused on women’s health and wellness. The 2026 series theme is “Chapter by Chapter: Wellness & Wisdom for Life Stages.” These free events are designed to support women through every season of life with practical information, encouragement, and community.

The June event, “Chapter by Chapter: The Pre- and Postnatal Chapter,” will focus on the profound transition into and through motherhood. The session will offer essential insights into managing the physical, emotional, and practical changes of the prenatal and postnatal periods. Topics will include recovery and fitness, nutritional needs, bonding, and building a strong support system during this important life stage.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with others who understand both the joy and complexity of this chapter of life while gaining valuable tools and resources for a healthy start for both parent and child. The morning will begin with networking at 8:00 a.m., followed by the conversation beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m. Guest speaker Lara Lahr will lead the discussion.

Additional information and registration details can be found on the YWCA website, ywcanein.org.

YWCA Northeast Indiana actively empowers individuals and communities through advocacy, education, and support services, ensuring dignity for all. Programs include a 24 hour emergency domestic violence shelter and crisis hotline, addiction & recovery program, and therapy, advocacy, and education services. The organization has served the community since 1894. And serves six Northeast Indiana counties: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley.