Meyer Recognized With Governor’s Circle Of Corydon Award

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Erin’s House for Grieving Children is proud to announce that Executive Director, Debbie Meyer, has been honored with the Indiana Governor’s Circle of Corydon Award, one of the state’s highest recognitions.

The award recognizes Meyer’s exceptional leadership as Board President of the National Alliance for Children’s Grief, along with her dedicated volunteer service and longstanding commitment to advancing children’s grief awareness across Indiana. Given at the Governor’s discretion, this award celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted their communities or the state at large.

Established by Governor Eric Holcomb, the Circle of Corydon Award is jointly presented by Indiana’s executive and legislative branches. It honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and who exemplify the character and vision of Indiana’s founding leaders. Only members of the General Assembly may make a nomination for the Circle. Annually, each Representative and Senator may nominate two constituents, and the Speaker of the House, President Pro Tempore, and Minority Leaders may each nominate five individuals statewide.

Meyer was presented with the award during an Erin’s House board meeting by State Representative Phil GiaQuinta on behalf of Governor Braun. The recognition highlights the far-reaching impact of her work at the local, state, and national levels.

“Debbie’s leadership and compassion have made a profound difference in the lives of grieving children and families,” said Erin’s House Board President, Luke Squires. “Her dedication continues to strengthen our community and advance critical support services throughout Indiana.”

Erin’s House for Grieving Children provides peer support services for children, teens, and families who have experienced a death. Under Meyer’s leadership, the organization has expanded its reach and deepened its impact across the region and beyond.

Erin’s House for Grieving Children recognizes that grief can leave children and teens feeling isolated and disconnected from their peers. The organization provides a safe, supportive environment that fosters a sense of belonging and promotes healing.

Through its comprehensive programming, Erin’s House has supported grieving youth across the regional community, serving more than 2,000 individuals each year throughout Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. All services are provided to families at no cost.

Erin’s House remains committed to building hope and helping young people heal. For more information, visit ErinsHouse.org.