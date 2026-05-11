Bishop Luers High School Students Positive Impact On Community Organizations

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Bishop Luers High School has once again demonstrated the power of service, faith, and fellowship through its Sodalitas Program by dedicating 1500 hours of volunteer work to various organizations throughout the community during their spring Sodalitas Day of Service, held on Friday, April 23.

Sodalitas is a Latin word that means fellowship, as well as an acronym that explains the purpose of the program: “Serve Others with Dignity As we Love and grow in Integrity and Truth Academically and Spiritually.” The program is a testament to Bishop Luers High School’s commitment to fostering a spirit of giving, compassion, and faith-driven action among its students. Here are the incredible contributions made during Sodalitas Day:

Catholic Charities: Students used plastic bags to weave mats for the homeless in Fort Wayne.

Catholic Churches/ Schools: St. Aloysius, St. Therese, St. Peter, St. Joseph Hessen Cassel, St. Joseph Fort Wayne, Most Precious Blood, and St. John the Baptist: Students provided grounds work and visited students at these parishes and schools. Mrs. Javins, Principal at St. John the Baptist School, said, “Your students were amazing today! We have a big project starting on Monday and could not have gotten all of the items out without those kids! They worked so hard! We had a group mulching and a group moving things. We are so very grateful for the help! The kids were great!

Christ Child Society, Community Harvest Food Bank, and St. Vincent De Paul Society Thrift Store: Students organized items for them.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control: Students made cat blankets for shelter animals.

Lutheran Life Villages: Students interacted with the residents and played games with them.

Lutheran South Unity School: Students cleaned up the grounds and picked up sticks.

Saint Anne Communities: Students visited with residents and kept them company.

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services: Students organized, cleaned, and completed grounds work.

Total Impact: Approximately 1500 hours of service and $52,185 in estimated contributions to local organizations.

Bishop Luers Principal Seth Coffing said, “Sodalitas service day is such an important day for Bishop Luers students! Our students carry out our mission statement “serving God and others in a global and changing society.” This day, and the many other days that we serve, highlights what we are about. We hope that so many different outside organizations feel Luers Spirit!”

Bishop Luers High School is proud to support these outstanding organizations and is committed to continuing the tradition of service, leadership, and faith that define the Sodalitas Program. The school extends its gratitude to all students, faculty, staff, and community partners who contributed to this year’s success.

Bishop Luers High School is a Catholic secondary education committed to providing an education rooted in faith, service, and academic excellence while fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and spiritually. The school strives to develop well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead and serve in their communities with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the values of Christ. To learn more, visit BishopLuers.org.