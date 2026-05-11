Explore Fort Wayne’s History All Month Long

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May is National Historic Preservation month, and this year the City of Fort Wayne is partnering with Visit Fort Wayne to let people know the many ways they can learn about and celebrate Fort Wayne history.

Throughout the month, Visit Fort Wayne will feature dozens of events promoting Fort Wayne history on its website at visitfortwayne.com/historic-preservation-month/. Events include Miami Indian Heritage Days at the Chief Richardville House, the Historic Swinney Homestead Open House, Soul Sunday DARTY at the African/African-American Historical Museum, Muster on the St. Marys at the Old Fort, an ARCH-sponsored lecture about early Fort Wayne industrialists and their built heritage, and much more. Throughout May, anyone who stops in Visit Fort Wayne’s Visitors Center, 927 S. Harrison St., to pick up resources like Historic Neighborhood maps, will receive a free Fort Wayne stick flag.

“We’re excited to partner with Visit Fort Wayne to highlight the many ways people can experience our city’s rich history,” said Historic Preservation Planner Creager Smith. “We hope people will take advantage of the many fun ways to connect to our community’s past and learn more about our community’s heritage and historic places.”

City of Fort Wayne Historic Preservation planners will also host a walking tour in the Columbia Avenue Local Historic District, part of the larger National Register-listed Lakeside Historic District, on May 15 from Noon to 1:00. The alternate date in case of inclement weather is May 29. The walking tour is free, but anyone interested should register at: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/historic-preservation-lakeside-lunch-hour-stroll.

Preservation Planner Nate Lefever said, “We plan to share the ‘nuts and bolts’ of local historic districts with participants and how they can improve and stabilize historic neighborhoods. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions about local historic districts and how to create them in their neighborhoods.”

Also in May, WBOI Radio will feature residents talking about local historic places and neighborhoods as part of the radio station’s Heard ME Here campaign. And Fort Wayne Magazine’s May edition will highlight several area historic homes, including the home of Preservation Planner Creager Smith and his wife Joan Smith.