Dive Into History: Muster On The St. Marys

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Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is gearing up for its first event of the summer season! “Muster on the St. Marys – A Timeline Event” is scheduled for Saturday – Sunday, May 9-10, 2026, at The Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue. It is a living history experience that will take you back through the ages of time.

As you enter the grounds of the fort, you will find yourself immersed in history from Roman times to World War II. Reenactors representing soldiers from different eras of war will answer questions about their uniforms, weapons, and military life. Experience first-hand the life of the civilians in the camps as they perform their daily activities. There will be demonstrations on period cooking, gardening, clothing, and much more. Local artisans will also be on hand. The Old Fort will be bustling with activity!

No event at The Old Fort would be complete without its Bake Sale. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade baked treats. There is also Old Fort-themed merchandise, for those looking to take a piece of history home with them.

The historic ambiance of The Old Fort provides a perfect backdrop for this event. Families and history enthusiasts can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with the reenactors, civilians, and local artisans.

While at the event, you can also check out the new construction. Three of the four buildings have been reconstructed. Funding is still needed. Find out how you can help “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne” at oldfortwayne.org/about-us/fortrestoration/.

Admission to the event is free, with the option of free will donations. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Their goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. They are a 100% volunteer organization. Events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations. For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne.