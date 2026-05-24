Remembrance | Voice Of The Township

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Memorial Day will be observed this year on Monday, May 25, 2026, and the Wayne Township Trustee Office will be closed in honor of the holiday. We are once again looking forward to the annual Waynedale Memorial Day Parade, which departs from the Waynedale United Methodist Church at 9:00 that morning and follows its traditional route to Prairie Grove Cemetery. It is always meaningful to see neighbors, veterans, families, scout troops, and civic organizations come together in remembrance of those who gave their lives in service to our country.

Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War, when communities across both the North and South began creating their own traditions for honoring fallen soldiers. One of the most common customs was decorating graves with flowers, flags, and other tributes, which led to the original name “Decoration Day.” In 1868 General John A. Logan, leader of the Union veterans’ organization known as the Grand Army of the Republic, called for a nationwide observance on May 30 so that the graves of the war dead could be decorated “with the choicest flowers of springtime.”

Over time the observance expanded beyond the Civil War to honor Americans who died in all military conflicts. The name “Memorial Day” became more common during the twentieth century, though the holiday did not officially become a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May until 1971 under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Today Memorial Day remains one of the nation’s most solemn observances, reminding us that the freedoms we enjoy have come at a tremendous cost.

Many families continue the longstanding tradition of visiting cemeteries and memorials over the Memorial Day weekend. Some place flags or flowers at the graves of veterans, while others take the opportunity to remember departed relatives and friends as well. These gatherings often become occasions for storytelling and remembrance, keeping alive the memories of loved ones and the sacrifices of earlier generations.

As established by Congress in 2000, the National Moment of Remembrance is called for at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. The moment asks citizens wherever they may be to pause for one minute of silence in honor of those who died in military service to the United States. As National Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada said, it is “a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.”

As we come together with family and friends at parades, cookouts, reunions, and ceremonies marking the unofficial beginning of summer, may we also take time to remember the true meaning of the day and honor those who gave what Abraham Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion.”