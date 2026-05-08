A Mother’s Strength | Voice Of The Township

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Mother’s Day will be celebrated this year on Sunday, May 10, 2026. It is always a meaningful day here at the township. Many of our staff members are mothers, and a large number of the individuals we serve are moms as well.

In our work, we regularly see just how much mothers carry. Even in difficult situations, financial stress, uncertainty, or personal challenges, they continue to put their children first. It’s something that never stops standing out to us. When we see mothers interacting with their children, it’s clear that the bond between them provides a kind of strength that helps them keep moving forward.

Mother’s Day has its roots in the efforts of Anna Jarvis, who organized the first widely recognized celebration in 1908 in Grafton, West Virginia, in honor of her mother, Ann Jarvis. Ann Jarvis had spent much of her life working to improve health conditions for mothers and children, which makes the connection especially fitting.

At that first service white carnations were distributed to the attendees, and that flower became the symbol of the holiday. A few years later, in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson officially established Mother’s Day as a national holiday, to be observed on the second Sunday in May.

Other women also played a role in shaping the idea of a day to honor mothers. Julia Ward Howe, who was known for writing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” promoted a “Mother’s Peace Day” following the Civil War, encouraging women to come together in support of peace. In Michigan, Juliet Calhoun Blakeley inspired an early local tradition when her sons began honoring her each year after she stepped in to deliver a church sermon.

Over time, Mother’s Day has become more commercial than Anna Jarvis intended, but the purpose behind it is still simple: to recognize and appreciate the role mothers play in our lives.

Here at Wayne Township, May is also an important time for supporting students in our community. We would like to remind residents that the deadline for applying for our Richard A. Stevenson, Sr. Scholarship and the Academic Encouragement Award is Friday, May 15. These scholarships recognize students who have shown determination and growth, often while overcoming challenges of their own.

As Mother’s Day approaches, we encourage everyone to take a moment to recognize the mothers and mother figures in their lives. Whether it’s through a visit, a phone call, or a small gesture, it’s a chance to say thank you.

Trustee Austin Knox and all of his staff here at the Wayne Township office wish all mothers and mother figures a very happy Mother’s Day.