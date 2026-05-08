Local Worship & Events | May 8 Update
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:30a Worship.
Bible Study Sundays 10:45a.
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CRAFTY SATURDAY
When: The 3rd Saturday every month, 1-3p.
Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
Details: Come to the East entrance. Coffee, lemonade, and popcorn will be provided. Bring a project to work on and a snack to share, or not. Everyone is welcome for a time of fellowship and conversation whether you have a project or not! Bring a friend, too!
Cost: Free
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BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:30a Worship.
10:45a Bible Class.
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FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday, May 30, 4:30PM to 7:00PM
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Details: Price includes fish, tenderloin, sides, drinks and desert. Take outs available.
Cost: $15 for adults $6 for kids 5-12 under 5 free
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WAYNEDALE
CHURCH OF CHRIST
www.waynedalechurch.org
3421 Thurber Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(765) 617-9783
waynedalecoc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Bible Class.
10a Morning Worship.
Wednesday: 7p Bible Study.
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CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP
www.christourtreasure.net
1825 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 410-2100
christourtreasure@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 10:15a Worship,
Prayer & Message,
All are welcome!
Pastor: Steve Jones
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FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!
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WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:45a Worship,
Childcare is available.
11a Sunday School (k-5).
Weekday Preschool: 2-5 year olds (260-241-6683).
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DINING WITH DIABETES
When: June 3, 10, 17 & 24 from 5:30-7:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: Dining with Diabetes is a 4-week progression series sponsored by Purdue University Extension Health and Human Services. Therefore, attendance at each session is encouraged. Adults with type 2 diabetes (or who are at risk) are invited to participate. Family members, caregivers and support persons as well. Week 1 – What is diabetes? (snacks & appetizers) Week 2 – Carbs & sweeteners (desserts) Week 3 – Fats & sodium (main dishes) Week 4 – Putting it all together! (side dishes) Space is limited to the first 20 who register on-line. Please call 260-636-2111 or email: creigh@purdue.edu
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-636-2111
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PRE-SCHOOL REGISTRATION
Details: Accepting Preschool Registrations for the 2026-27 School Year WUMC For children aged 2-5 years Call the Preschool at 260-241-6683 or waynedaleumpreschool@gmail.com
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AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a & 10:30a Worship.
9a: Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade.
10:30a: Children’s Programming (all ages).
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SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
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HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:30a Adult & Children.
11a Bible Studies.
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SUNDAY SERVICES
When: 9:30a Adult & Children’s Sunday school following @ 11a
Details: All services streamed. See them on YouTube, Facebook or holyscripturefw.org.
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PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Worship.
10:30a Education Hour.
Wednesday: 6:30p.
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SHARING PEACE CAFÉ
Hours: M-F 8am-1pm, Sundays 8:30-11am
Breakfast and lunch options available along with handcrafted drinks
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EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
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OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
Childcare is available.
10:15a Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School.
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
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