Local Worship & Events | May 8 Update

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MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:30a Worship.

Bible Study Sundays 10:45a.

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CRAFTY SATURDAY

When: The 3rd Saturday every month, 1-3p.

Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church

Details: Come to the East entrance. Coffee, lemonade, and popcorn will be provided. Bring a project to work on and a snack to share, or not. Everyone is welcome for a time of fellowship and conversation whether you have a project or not! Bring a friend, too!

Cost: Free

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BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:30a Worship.

10:45a Bible Class.

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FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday, May 30, 4:30PM to 7:00PM

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Details: Price includes fish, tenderloin, sides, drinks and desert. Take outs available.

Cost: $15 for adults $6 for kids 5-12 under 5 free

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WAYNEDALE

CHURCH OF CHRIST

www.waynedalechurch.org

3421 Thurber Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(765) 617-9783

waynedalecoc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Bible Class.

10a Morning Worship.

Wednesday: 7p Bible Study.

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CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP

www.christourtreasure.net

1825 Getz Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

(260) 410-2100

christourtreasure@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 10:15a Worship,

Prayer & Message,

All are welcome!

Pastor: Steve Jones

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FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!

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WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:45a Worship,

Childcare is available.

11a Sunday School (k-5).

Weekday Preschool: 2-5 year olds (260-241-6683).

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DINING WITH DIABETES

When: June 3, 10, 17 & 24 from 5:30-7:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: Dining with Diabetes is a 4-week progression series sponsored by Purdue University Extension Health and Human Services. Therefore, attendance at each session is encouraged. Adults with type 2 diabetes (or who are at risk) are invited to participate. Family members, caregivers and support persons as well. Week 1 – What is diabetes? (snacks & appetizers) Week 2 – Carbs & sweeteners (desserts) Week 3 – Fats & sodium (main dishes) Week 4 – Putting it all together! (side dishes) Space is limited to the first 20 who register on-line. Please call 260-636-2111 or email: creigh@purdue.edu

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-636-2111

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PRE-SCHOOL REGISTRATION

Details: Accepting Preschool Registrations for the 2026-27 School Year WUMC For children aged 2-5 years Call the Preschool at 260-241-6683 or waynedaleumpreschool@gmail.com

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AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a & 10:30a Worship.

9a: Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade.

10:30a: Children’s Programming (all ages).

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SPANISH /

BILINGUAL SERVICE

Where: Iglesia Avalon

1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(West Campus Building)

When: Sundays at Noon

Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)

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HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:30a Adult & Children.

11a Bible Studies.

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SUNDAY SERVICES

When: 9:30a Adult & Children’s Sunday school following @ 11a

Details: All services streamed. See them on YouTube, Facebook or holyscripturefw.org.

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PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Worship.

10:30a Education Hour.

Wednesday: 6:30p.

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SHARING PEACE CAFÉ

Hours: M-F 8am-1pm, Sundays 8:30-11am

Breakfast and lunch options available along with handcrafted drinks

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EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

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OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

Childcare is available.

10:15a Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School.

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

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