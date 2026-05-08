Local Text Ads | May 8 Update
ANNUAL TRILLIUM GARDEN PLANT SALE
May 19, 2026
Plant Sale 9 am- 2:30 pm
Herbs, Perennials, Tomato’s & more!
Aboite Fire Station
11321 Aboite Center Road
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MULTI-FAMILY
YARD SALE
Adult three-wheel bike, gas grill with propane included, a garden bed, clothing of all sizes, including plus, big, and tall men’s and men’s. Kitchenware, bathroom decorative items, outside items, and much more. Also, collectors and vintage items. May 15 & 16, hours 9/ 5 p, 7332 Avalon Drive, 46819
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2 ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALE
Lake Shores and Winterset Community Association Garage Sales on May 15th and 16th, 9 AM to 4 PM, Off Winchester Road and Lower Huntington Road. Don’t miss this sale!
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QUILT SHOW
Attend the Quilt Show presented by Piecemakers Quilters as part of 250 Heritage Festival, June 5, 10a-3p, June 6, 10a-1p at Grace Methodist Church in Hicksville, Ohio. Quilts, vendors, raffle, PIE SHOP, and more! At 11 daily, hear Lois Levihn of ‘Born Again Quilts’ discuss “Fabric Makes the Quilt”. Admission $8. Contact rcolleen5.6@gmail.com for more info.
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AYCE FISH FRY
AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us
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WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.260-278-1744
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MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
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RETIRED COUPLE LOOKING FOR WORK
We offer free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals. We can also do some light hauling, clean-out of houses and garages. Specializing in hoarder houses.
In addition to that we can do some pressure washing, light landscaping, other light-duty work, mowing, and any other miscellaneous jobs.
Thank You.
Call or text Dan
260-466-8223
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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails. – Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
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ANNOUNCE YOUR GARAGE SALE HERE
Reach tens of thousands of readers! Text ads are featured in the newspaper & online. Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Place & pay for your ad on waynedalenews.com.
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17TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion Aux. #241 7605 Bluffton Rd, Ft Wayne
Saturday, June 20 – 9a-2p
Space $20, Tables $5
Reservations:
Vicki 260-750-8021
Jean 260-438-4386
Diana 260-431-7183
Aux. proceeds to: Veterans & Their Families & Local Charities. Public Welcome! Come & Enjoy!
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