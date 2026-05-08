Local Text Ads | May 8 Update

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ANNUAL TRILLIUM GARDEN PLANT SALE

May 19, 2026

Plant Sale 9 am- 2:30 pm

Herbs, Perennials, Tomato’s & more!

Aboite Fire Station

11321 Aboite Center Road

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MULTI-FAMILY

YARD SALE

Adult three-wheel bike, gas grill with propane included, a garden bed, clothing of all sizes, including plus, big, and tall men’s and men’s. Kitchenware, bathroom decorative items, outside items, and much more. Also, collectors and vintage items. May 15 & 16, hours 9/ 5 p, 7332 Avalon Drive, 46819

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2 ASSOCIATION

GARAGE SALE

Lake Shores and Winterset Community Association Garage Sales on May 15th and 16th, 9 AM to 4 PM, Off Winchester Road and Lower Huntington Road. Don’t miss this sale!

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QUILT SHOW

Attend the Quilt Show presented by Piecemakers Quilters as part of 250 Heritage Festival, June 5, 10a-3p, June 6, 10a-1p at Grace Methodist Church in Hicksville, Ohio. Quilts, vendors, raffle, PIE SHOP, and more! At 11 daily, hear Lois Levihn of ‘Born Again Quilts’ discuss “Fabric Makes the Quilt”. Admission $8. Contact rcolleen5.6@gmail.com for more info.

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AYCE FISH FRY

AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us

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WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.260-278-1744

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MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

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RETIRED COUPLE LOOKING FOR WORK

We offer free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals. We can also do some light hauling, clean-out of houses and garages. Specializing in hoarder houses.

In addition to that we can do some pressure washing, light landscaping, other light-duty work, mowing, and any other miscellaneous jobs.

Thank You.

Call or text Dan

260-466-8223

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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails. – Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

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ANNOUNCE YOUR GARAGE SALE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of readers! Text ads are featured in the newspaper & online. Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Place & pay for your ad on waynedalenews.com.

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17TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

American Legion Aux. #241 7605 Bluffton Rd, Ft Wayne

Saturday, June 20 – 9a-2p

Space $20, Tables $5

Reservations:

Vicki 260-750-8021

Jean 260-438-4386

Diana 260-431-7183

Aux. proceeds to: Veterans & Their Families & Local Charities. Public Welcome! Come & Enjoy!