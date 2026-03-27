Local Text Ads | March 27 Update
EASTER FOR ALL AGES!
Loaded Easter Baskets, chocolate flower & butterfly bouquets, filled & decorated chocolate eggs.
All handcrafted chocolates! Additional items available. $1 and up.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm.
March 28 – April 4.
510 West Maple Grove Ave.
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LOCAL DRIVER WANTED
Light package delivery in the Fort Wayne city limits. Hours are Mon. – Fri. noon to 2pm. Car and Insurance provided. 260-450-9006
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HELP WANTED:
Part-time janitor
Arcola Community Church
From 3 to 5 hours a week
Call Barb Cleveland at (317) 518-9976 for interview
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AYCE FISH FRY
AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: April 10 & May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us
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MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
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R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
Landscaping, mowing, tree service. Free estimates.
(260) 579-7299
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YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Place your ad online at waynedalenews.com.
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LAWN FERTILIZING
Lawn fertilization and weed control. Over 40 years of experience. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down –
4 applications a season.
For a free estimate call
260-494-7377.
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FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
(260) 432-6011
Fish Fry 4:30-7pm March 27, & April 3. $15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
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WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon
2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
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WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
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