Local Text Ads | March 27 Update

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EASTER FOR ALL AGES!

Loaded Easter Baskets, chocolate flower & butterfly bouquets, filled & decorated chocolate eggs.

All handcrafted chocolates! Additional items available. $1 and up.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

March 28 – April 4.

510 West Maple Grove Ave.

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LOCAL DRIVER WANTED

Light package delivery in the Fort Wayne city limits. Hours are Mon. – Fri. noon to 2pm. Car and Insurance provided. 260-450-9006

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HELP WANTED:

Part-time janitor

Arcola Community Church

From 3 to 5 hours a week

Call Barb Cleveland at (317) 518-9976 for interview

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AYCE FISH FRY

AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: April 10 & May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us

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MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

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R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

Landscaping, mowing, tree service. Free estimates.

(260) 579-7299

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YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Place your ad online at waynedalenews.com.

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LAWN FERTILIZING

Lawn fertilization and weed control. Over 40 years of experience. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down –

4 applications a season.

For a free estimate call

260-494-7377.

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FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

3102 Ardmore Ave.

(260) 432-6011

Fish Fry 4:30-7pm March 27, & April 3. $15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 free.

Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.

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WELLSPRING

ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

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WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

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