Reminder That Spring Is On The Way… & So Are The Kittens!

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Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is asking the community to step up in two important ways as kitten season begins earlier than many might expect: by fostering vulnerable animals and by supporting the shelter’s upcoming Barks & Mews Gala, which helps fund lifesaving medical care.

Shelter staff say they are already seeing pregnant cats arrive at the shelter, a sign of how quickly the busy spring and summer season can begin. As temperatures rise, animals are more active and pets are often left outdoors longer, increasing the likelihood of unplanned litters.

“It seems unfathomable that a ‘kitten’ at just 4 months old could be a momma, but we see it every year at the shelter, and we are already seeing it early,” said Foster Coordinator Gina Thomas.

To prepare for the influx, the shelter is encouraging residents to consider fostering, especially for pregnant cats, nursing mothers, and bottle-fed kittens. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says foster families played a critical role last year, helping save more than 1,500 animals by caring for pets that needed extra time and support before they could be adopted. The shelter provides supplies and support to foster families at no cost.

That growing seasonal demand also highlights the importance of funding for medical treatment and special care, which is where the shelter’s annual Barks & Mews Gala comes in. Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 event, themed “A Night in Paws Vegas,” with proceeds benefiting the Angel Fund. The fund helps cover surgeries and other lifesaving medical treatments for animals in the shelter’s care.

According to the shelter, less than 1 percent of that medical funding comes from tax dollars, with the remainder made possible through donations and grants.

This year’s gala will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Classic Café. Tickets are $85 and include dinner, drinks, raffles, casino-style games for fun, a silent auction, and more. Organizers say space is limited, and sponsorship and raffle donation opportunities are also available.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, located at 3020 Hillegas Road, is an open-access shelter that accepts animals from throughout Allen County and does not turn away animals from within the county. The agency also encourages residents who are struggling to care for a pet to contact the shelter for assistance.

More information about fostering, gala tickets, sponsorships, raffle donations, and other ways to help is available at fwacc.org. Those interested in sponsorship or raffle donations can also contact Sophia Myers at sophia.myers@cityoffortwayne.org or 260-427-5548.