Google Provides Funding For Tree Planting In Southeast Fort Wayne

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The Tree Canopy Growth Fund is excited to announce a recent $150,000 contribution from Google. These funds will support tree planting initiatives in Southeast Fort Wayne and Adams Township.

The Tree Canopy Growth Fund was founded in 2022 as a means to raise funds and distribute free trees throughout the greater Fort Wayne community with the goal of improving community health and wellbeing. Since then, they have planted and given away thousands of trees in collaboration with dozens of community partners.

Google broke ground on its data center in Fort Wayne in 2024 and is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and to being a good neighbor. By supporting the Tree Canopy Growth Fund, Google is supporting the growth of the tree canopy, bringing generations of benefits to the community.

Program organizers have been in contact with key area stakeholders with more conversations to follow. Organizations interested in partnership are encouraged to reach out to start a conversation. This includes neighborhood associations, churches, schools, businesses, or any other groups with available planting space and a desire to help grow our tree canopy.

Founded in 2022, the Tree Canopy Growth Fund fosters community health through urban tree planting and advocacy in the greater Fort Wayne area. This is accomplished through tree planting events, tree giveaways, community outreach, and collaborative partnerships with neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and houses of worship. More information available at www.tcgfund.org.