South Side HS Launches Effort To Fundraise For Veterans Plaza

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South Side High School is expanding its tributes to veterans with a new Veterans Plaza planned for the school’s south entrance.

The outdoor plaza will build upon and extend the school’s existing veteran displays inside the building. “We already honor World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans inside the building, but this plaza will be different,” said Zach Harl, Principal of South Side High School. “It will be a place where students, staff, and visitors can gather to recognize those who served our country.”

The Veterans Plaza began as a concept developed by history teacher Jon Baker and his students. Kathy Carrier and Theresa Walker of the Bill Blass Legacy recruited Vietnam veterans and alumni, Pat Fraizer and Eric Johnson, to help establish the vision for the project. The plaza will also honor all South Side alumni who have served in the military.

The design includes six buddy benches beneath emblems representing each branch of the military, along with a concrete plaza, landscaping, lighting and a flagpole.

The project is expected to cost about $35,000. Students are helping lead fundraising efforts and will also assist in developing educational content to be featured as part of the plaza.

The project has support from Fort Wayne Community Schools leadership, including Facilities Director Heather Krebs. A second phase, which will expand the plaza, is planned for dedication on Veterans Day.

“We are making strong progress toward our goal, but we are asking the community for support,” Harl said. “Every donation helps.”

The plaza dedication is scheduled for Ivy Day on May 20. Donations can be made to: South Side High School Attn: Veterans Plaza, 3601 S. Calhoun St. Fort Wayne, IN 46807 or online at: public.eventlink.com/fundraising?cd=200