Three Exhibitions Open At Artlink

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Artlink will present three concurrent exhibitions, Green Wheels, Memories of Water, and Fight Club, from May 7 through June 7, 2026, at Artlink, 300 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne.

Green Wheels: The Art of Electric Vehicles, a solo exhibition by Jeff Schofield, uses immersive installation to explore the ecological impacts of electric vehicles. By transforming discarded toy vehicles into vibrant installations, Schofield invites viewers to consider both the joys and limitations of recycling, reuse and environmental responsibility.

In Memories of Water, Katherine Kratzer reflects on the role water has played as a sacred and guiding force in her life. Using paper, a material made from natural fibers and water, Kratzer creates works inspired by memories of rivers, wetlands and other visited locations that continue to shape her imagination.

Fight Club, a group exhibition selected by juror Jen Brown, brings together 33 works that confront the frictions of contemporary life. The exhibition moves between internal struggles and outward clashes, with moments of tension, imbalance, misunderstanding and humor woven throughout.

The exhibitions will be open during Artlink’s regular hours: Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.