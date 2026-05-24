Sunday Worship Services & Peace Pole Dedication At Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum

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The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne, has announced two upcoming opportunities for the community to gather in reflection, remembrance, and hope.

Beginning May 17, the Shrine began offering Sunday worship services in the Sterling Chapel. The chapel, which has primarily been used for weddings and funeral services for veterans, will now host weekly non-denominational Christian services at 10 a.m. every Sunday until further notice.

Chaplain John Ray led a more traditional service on May 17, while Pastor Garrett Disinger will begin offering a more contemporary service on May 24. The two will alternate services each week.

“The goal is to serve the needs of all veterans and their families,” said Pastor Garrett Disinger. “We encourage any veteran seeking religious inspiration to attend. We are here to help.”

The Shrine will also dedicate a Peace Pole at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m. The 8-foot memorial is inscribed with the universal message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in eight languages: English, German, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, Arabic, and French.

Peace Poles were created by Japanese activist Masahisa Goi after World War II as reminders to foster peace in thought, word, and deed. The addition to Veterans Memorial Park is intended as a symbol of global harmony, quiet reflection, and hope for peace throughout the world.

The project was initiated by board member Greg Banicki, with procurement and funding arranged by Jim Lakewind, a 1969 veteran of the 4th Infantry Division who served during the Vietnam War.

The War History Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The memorial grounds are open 24/7. Group tours are available by appointment by calling the Shrine office at 260-267-5022.