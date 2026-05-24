You Can Be In The City’s 4th Of July Parade

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The application to participate or volunteer in the Celebrate America, 250 Years United Parade is now available online at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/parade. Float criteria and participant age requirements may also be found at the same location.

The parade will take place Saturday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. Residents, families, and visitors are invited to line the parade route on South Calhoun Street, beginning at Creighton Avenue and ending at Main Street. This family-friendly event is open to all.

The Celebrate America, 250 Years United Parade is presented by the City of Fort Wayne and Steel Dynamics. Sponsors include Fort Wayne Metals and Surack Enterprises.

The participant application portal closes on June 15, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.