Local Parks Offer Free & Family-Friendly Summer Fun

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Park & Play Mobile Recreation Program

Summer is arriving across Fort Wayne with a full calendar of parks, pools, splash pads, youth programs, and riverfront activities designed to help families get outside, stay active, and enjoy the season close to home.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has announced a wide range of summer programs and events happening throughout the city, including several free or low-cost options for children, families, older adults, and residents looking for recreation, entertainment, or a simple way to cool off.

Two city pools, Bob Arnold Northside Park Pool and McMillen Park Pool, are opening for the season with public swim hours from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Northside Pool is located near East State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue, while McMillen Park Pool is located on Oxford Street, east of Anthony Boulevard. In addition to regular public swim, Northside Pool will host a free weekly open swim for youth with disabilities or special needs. The program will be held Sundays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., beginning June 7. No pre-registration is required, but families should check in before entering the pool, and a parent must accompany each child in the water.

Families looking for a free way to cool off can also visit one of the city’s 11 splash pads, which opened for the season over Memorial Day weekend. Water playgrounds are located at Brewer Park, Buckner Park, Franklin School Park, Headwaters Park, Kreager Park, McCormick Park, Memorial Park, Promenade Park, Robert E. Meyers Park, Shoaff Park, and Waynedale Park. Most splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., making them an easy option for daytime or evening family outings.

The Park & Play Mobile Recreation program has also returned for the summer and will continue through August 1. The free program brings recreation directly into neighborhood parks for youth ages 5 and older. Staff members travel with mobile recreation units and offer sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness activities, nature programs and outdoor education. Weekly stops include Lakeside Park, Waynedale Park, Psi Ote Park, Kreager Park, Packard Park, Hamilton Park, Tillman Park, Brewer Park and Lions Park, with additional “Funtastic Friday” locations scheduled throughout the summer.

At McMillen Park, the Lifetime Sports Academy is again offering free group lessons in golf, tennis, and swimming for boys and girls ages 7 to 17. The program runs weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 17. Young people may attend as often as they wish and stay as long as they like. Lessons focus on skill development, training, and participation, with instruction from certified coaches, trained professionals, and volunteers. The Fort Wayne Community Schools summer lunch program will also be available at McMillen Park for academy participants.

For children who enjoy fishing, the annual Kids’ Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 6, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Hurshtown Reservoir in Grabill. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The catch-and-release derby is open to children up to age 16, and prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish caught in five age categories, along with an overall biggest catch. Participants should bring their own tackle, bait and bucket. No fishing license is required for the special event, though an adult must accompany each contestant. The derby is free, but admission to Hurshtown Reservoir is $5 per car.

Riverfront Fort Wayne is also offering several activities for families and residents. Electric Riverfront will take place Saturday, June 6, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Promenade Park, featuring local DJs, music, dancing, and a silent disco on the Wells Street Bridge. The event is free and open to all ages. River Rangers, a free outdoor science and nature program for children ages 5 to 12, continues Wednesdays through July 29 at Promenade Park. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Riverfront Socials will continue Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through July 23, bringing weekly creative projects, games, and pop-up activities to the park.

The Salomon Farmers’ Market is also open for the season at Salomon Farm Park, 317 West Dupont Road. The market runs Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through September 2 and features fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and artisan crafts. Visitors can also stop by to see the farm’s animals, including sheep, goats, and a miniature horse.

Other seasonal activities include Sweet Breeze Canal Boat Tours from Promenade Park, the “Color in Motion” butterfly exhibit at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Julie Wall’s “Grounded in Light” art exhibit, and open golf at Foster, McMillen and Shoaff golf courses.

From splash pads and swimming to fishing, sports, farmers markets, and riverfront gatherings, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is offering families many ways to enjoy summer without traveling far. Program details, registration forms, and updated schedules are available through Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, visit cityoffortwayne.in.gov/461/Parks-Recreation for details.