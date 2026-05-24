Waynedale’s Memorial Day Parade To March-On After All

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Earlier this spring, many were concerned that the NIPSCO construction project that is slated for Old Trail Road may interfere with the Waynedale Memorial Day Parade and ceremony.

For more than 65 years, the parade has been a cherished Waynedale tradition and one that many community members look forward to each May. Parade Marshal, Joe Stockman of Amvets Post 33, was able to meet with NIPSCO representatives. NIPSCO recognized the significance of the parade and worked with stakeholders to ensure the project would move forward without disrupting such a valued community event. Recently, Stockman confidently confirmed that construction on Old Trail Road will not be starting until after Memorial Day, allowing for the parade to commence as usual. The news came as a tremendous relief to many in the community.

As in years past, the parade will begin at 9am starting at Waynedale United Methodist Church and proceeding north on Old Trail Road ending at the Prairie Grove Cemetery. The parade will once again be collaboratively organized by Amvets Post 33, VFW Post 1421, and The American Legion Post 241. With thousands attending this annual tradition each year, organizers encourage community members to arrive early and bring blankets and lawn chairs to claim a favorite spot along the parade route.

Although major construction on Old Trail Road has been delayed until after the parade, organizers note one small change this year. Church Street, the side street near Waynedale United Methodist Church that is typically used as an entrance to the parking lot where participants line up, will be closed, leaving Old Trail Road as the only entrance. Participants are asked to be patient as everyone adjusts to this slight change in the pre-parade lineup.

Following the parade, all are invited to gather at Prairie Grove Cemetery at the close of the parade for the annual ceremony to honor those service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. This year, those present will have the opportunity to hear words shared by Wayne High School student, Cade Lieutenant Colonel Deanna May-Perez, while reflecting on the true meaning of this national holiday. The Stars and Stripes will be proudly flying high atop the ladder of Southwest Allen County Fire Station #1’s truck.

As tradition, all are welcome to participate in the parade by walking or driving. Parade organizers ask that participants plan to arrive around 8am at the Waynedale United Methodist Church’s parking lot in order to allow time to organize and line up. Stockman shared that those with questions can reach him at 260-478-4114.

While this year’s Waynedale Memorial Day Parade was once uncertain due to construction concerns, the community can rest assured that this time-honored tradition will proceed as planned. Amid the cookouts, long weekend traditions, and time spent with loved ones, it can be easy to lose sight of the true meaning of Memorial Day. At its heart, the holiday is a time of remembrance for those who gave their lives while serving their country. Parade Marshal, Joe Stockman said it best, “There’s a lot of pride in Waynedale and supporting service members is something very important to many in our community. The Waynedale Memorial Day Parade is an important way for us to do that. It is not for those that have fallen to remind us; it is for us to remember them.”

Note: If you cannot attend the parade, you still can view it virtually! The Waynedale News will live stream the parade and post the video to its Facebook page, facebook.com/waynedalenews.