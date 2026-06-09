Embassy Theatre Honors Rowe As Volunteer Of The Year

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The Embassy Theatre is proud to announce Dave Rowe as its Volunteer of the Year, recognizing 15 years of exceptional service, leadership, and commitment to the historic downtown venue and its community programs.

The Embassy Theatre celebrated its dedicated volunteer team during a recent volunteer appreciation event, recognizing the many individuals who support daily operations, educational programming, and special events throughout the year. Volunteers serve in a wide range of roles, including ushering, ticket scanning, concessions, study trips facilitation, and event support positions that help ensure a welcoming experience for every patron.

At the event, Dave Rowe was named Volunteer of the Year in recognition of 15 years of outstanding and wide-ranging service. Since beginning his volunteer journey in 2011, Rowe has contributed in nearly every capacity at the Embassy Theatre, including ushering, concessions, bar service, tours, study trips, Festival of Trees team lead, ticketing, and most recently as a greeter. Known for his reliability and enthusiasm, Rowe is consistently willing to take on new roles and step in wherever support is needed, often going above and beyond to help ensure events run smoothly.

The celebration also honored additional volunteers for milestone achievements and exceptional contributions. Jane Foell and John Foell received 40-year volunteer pins, with John continuing his work on the organ crew supporting the historic Grande Page pipe organ. Lynn Constantino received an Unsung Hero Award for late-night support during Festival of Trees’ Midnight Madness. Richard Miller, Jerry Miller, and Craig Beaverson were recognized for leading the organization in total volunteer hours.

From September 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026, Embassy volunteers contributed 4,114 hours, representing a financial impact of $148,679.96 based on the national volunteer value of $36.14 per hour.

Built in 1928, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater. Originally known as the Emboyd, with the adjoining seven-story Indiana Hotel, the majestic movie palace and vaudeville theater introduced Indiana to the biggest stars of stage and screen. Today, the Embassy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Combining the beauty of a bygone era with the energy and diversity of today’s performers, the Embassy is the showplace of Northern Indiana. Many choose to host events and weddings at the Embassy, as it offers flexibility and a unique event experience in an iconic piece of Fort Wayne history. Visit fwembassytheatre.org/ for more information.

Those interested in becoming part of the Embassy volunteer team can learn more at fwembassytheatre.org/support-the-embassy/volunteer