Alert: City Doesn’t Conduct Unannounced Inspections
Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Compliance office has received reports of an individual knocking on doors claiming to be a Code officer and asking to enter the residence to complete an inspection. Neighborhood Code officers do not conduct unannounced interior inspections, and residents should not allow a person claiming to be an officer inside their home.
Residents are reminded that:
- Code officers wear shirts featuring the official City of Fort Wayne seal.
- All officers carry official City of Fort Wayne identification.
- Officers drive clearly marked City of Fort Wayne vehicles.
Anyone who is approached by an individual claiming to be a Code officer without the proper identification or a marked City vehicle is encouraged to refuse entry and report the incident immediately. To report suspicious activity, residents may contact the Fort Wayne Police Department non-emergency number at 260-427-1222, unless someone is in danger and then 911 should be called.
The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/Economic Development, and Planning and Policy.
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