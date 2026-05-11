Alert: City Doesn’t Conduct Unannounced Inspections

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Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Compliance office has received reports of an individual knocking on doors claiming to be a Code officer and asking to enter the residence to complete an inspection. Neighborhood Code officers do not conduct unannounced interior inspections, and residents should not allow a person claiming to be an officer inside their home.

Residents are reminded that:

Code officers wear shirts featuring the official City of Fort Wayne seal.

All officers carry official City of Fort Wayne identification.

Officers drive clearly marked City of Fort Wayne vehicles.

Anyone who is approached by an individual claiming to be a Code officer without the proper identification or a marked City vehicle is encouraged to refuse entry and report the incident immediately. To report suspicious activity, residents may contact the Fort Wayne Police Department non-emergency number at 260-427-1222, unless someone is in danger and then 911 should be called.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/Economic Development, and Planning and Policy.