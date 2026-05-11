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Alert: City Doesn’t Conduct Unannounced Inspections

The Waynedale News Staff 1 min read

Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Compliance office has received reports of an individual knocking on doors claiming to be a Code officer and asking to enter the residence to complete an inspection. Neighborhood Code officers do not conduct unannounced interior inspections, and residents should not allow a person claiming to be an officer inside their home.

Residents are reminded that:

  • Code officers wear shirts featuring the official City of Fort Wayne seal.
  • All officers carry official City of Fort Wayne identification.
  • Officers drive clearly marked City of Fort Wayne vehicles.

Anyone who is approached by an individual claiming to be a Code officer without the proper identification or a marked City vehicle is encouraged to refuse entry and report the incident immediately. To report suspicious activity, residents may contact the Fort Wayne Police Department non-emergency number at 260-427-1222, unless someone is in danger and then 911 should be called.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/Economic Development, and Planning and Policy.

The Waynedale News Staff
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