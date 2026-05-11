Fort Wayne McDonald’s Restaurants Raise Over $15k For RMHC

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Shamrock Shake® season made a meaningful impact in the Fort Wayne community this year. Local McDonald’s customers raised $15,165.75 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana through sales of the iconic Shamrock Shake® and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®. In total, 60,663 shakes were sold in the area during the campaign, with 25 cents from each purchase supporting the organization.

The annual promotion, which kicked off in February, invited customers to enjoy the seasonal favorite while giving back to families with children receiving medical care in the region.

“This campaign is a perfect example of what can happen when a community comes together for a great cause,” said Jon LaFontant, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We’re incredibly grateful to our customers and crew members who helped turn something as simple as enjoying a Shamrock Shake into real support for families staying at RMHC of Northeast Indiana.”

Funds raised will help RMHC of Northeast Indiana continue providing a “home away from home” for families traveling to the Fort Wayne area for their child’s medical treatment, easing both financial and emotional burdens.

“We are so thankful for the continued partnership with our local McDonald’s Owner/Operators and the generosity of their customers,” said Jenifer Veatch, CEO of RMHC of Northeast Indiana. “Every Shamrock Shake purchased helps us keep families close to the care they need, and this year’s incredible total will make a lasting difference for the families we serve.”

Across Indiana, the Shamrock Shake campaign generated $89,277.25 from the sale of 357,109 shakes, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters throughout the state. In addition to RMHC of Northeast Indiana, RMHC of Michiana in South Bend received $22,703.50, and RMHC of Central Indiana in Indianapolis received $51,408.

The Shamrock Shake has supported Ronald McDonald House programs for decades, dating back to 1974 when its sales helped fund the very first Ronald McDonald House. Locally, the tradition continues to grow each year thanks to strong community support.

In addition to seasonal promotions like the Shamrock Shake, customers can support RMHC of Northeast Indiana year-round through the Round-Up for RMHC program at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit mcdonalds.com, or follow on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at facebook.com/mcdonalds.