A Lasting Smile In Waynedale, Dr. Blake To Retire

3 min read

After nearly 45 years of caring for Waynedale families, Dr. Blake of Blake Aesthetics Family Dentistry is preparing to say goodbye to the dental chair, but not to the relationships that made his career meaningful. With his last day set for May 19, Dr. Blake’s retirement marks the close of a chapter for generations of local patients who trusted him to keep their pearly whites sparkling.

(l-r) Dr. Tom Blake DDS MAGD with Dr. Blair

A Fort Wayne native, Dr. Blake attended Snider High School, graduating in 1973. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1977. He next enrolled at Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis, graduating with his DDS in 1981. Later that year, Dr. Blake returned to Fort Wayne and purchased the practice at 2409 Fairoak Drive from Dr. Bill Able.

“Waynedale has always felt special to me. It has its own kind of hometown pride, and the people here have made my career feel like a beautiful life,” Dr. Blake said. “Most of the time, going to work didn’t feel like going to work. It was getting to see people I cared about and catching up on their lives.”

For Dr. Blake, opening a practice in Waynedale felt like both a professional opportunity and a return to familiar ground. A mentor dentist, who had also cared for him as a patient, encouraged him to consider the area, pointing out the need for a dentist with current training and new techniques. Waynedale also held personal meaning. During high school, Dr. Blake worked as a lifeguard at Avalon Pool, where he came to know many local families. When he later opened his office, some of those same families recognized him and became among his first patients. That early sense of familiarity helped Waynedale feel like the right place to build not just a dental practice, but a long-standing connection with the community.

In retirement, Dr. Blake plans to spend more time traveling, beginning with a celebratory trip just days after his final day in the office. He also expects to spend more time in Mexico, where he enjoys the opportunity to speak Spanish, a language he has loved since high school. Dr. Blake also holds his substitute teacher license with Southwest Allen County Schools and hopes to spend some time substitute teaching, particularly with younger elementary students.

“The hardest part of retiring will be missing those day-to-day relationships with patients, hearing about their families and watching generations grow up,” Dr. Blake said. “I’ve had grandparents, their children, their grandchildren and even great-grandchildren come through the practice. I call them my ‘grand patients.’”

As Dr. Blake steps into retirement, the practice will begin its next chapter under Blair Dental, continuing care for the patients and families who have long trusted the Waynedale office. The Waynedale location will become Blair Dental’s fourth office, joining its locations serving patients in Southwest Fort Wayne, North Fort Wayne, and Kendallville. Dr. Blake said he is confident his patients will be well cared for by Dr. Di Xie and Dr. Hayden Turnbow. He described the new dentists as smart, kind, and capable, and said continuity was important to him as the transition takes place.

“As I wind down my career of nearly 45 years, I want to take this opportunity to thank my many patients and the community of Waynedale for all of the memories, friendship, and support,” Dr. Blake said. “Your love and kindness over the years have filled my heart, and I will truly miss seeing all of the smiling faces every day. Here’s to your continued health and happiness. Thanks for making my life’s work incredible.”