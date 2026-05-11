Community Initiatives Bloom This Spring

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As May brings the warmth of spring and blooming flowers, the Waynedale community has more things popping up than construction cones.

Planters filled with seasonal flowers have been placed throughout the area to help beautify Waynedale. Residents can find them while walking or driving through Waynedale. McNamara Florist donated the flowers, and Sandpoint Living Interiors will maintain and water the planters throughout the year.

Residents who started seedlings this year and have extras are invited to share them with neighbors. The Waynedale News (2505 Lower Huntington Rd.) is again offering a community sharing table for those who would like to take part in the initiative, to help connect neighbors through growing food. Plants should be clearly labeled so others know what they are, and the soil should be well-watered before drop-off. Residents who are interested in learning to garden, trying a new type of produce, or working with a limited gardening budget are encouraged to take what they need while being respectful of others who may also benefit. Fresh produce also may be dropped off through the fall.

Although there has been uncertainty about whether the Waynedale Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony will take place due to construction, parade organizers say the event will go on as scheduled at 9 a.m. May 25. All are welcome to participate in the parade or attend as spectators. More details about the parade will be included in the next edition of The Waynedale News.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods will introduce the Waynedale 2040 Plan during the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Public Hearing to start the adoption process at its May 11 meeting. The comprehensive guide was developed over the past two years through an extensive effort to survey residents and business owners, along with input from professional consultants. The city hopes to begin implementing community branding and signage, address areas in need of improved walkability, and advance other developments this year. More details about the plan can be found at: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/waynedale-2040-neighborhood-plan

On April 23, all lanes of traffic reopened on the Bluffton Road bridge following concrete support beam replacement and installation of a new bridge deck with wide, separated paths for pedestrians and bicyclists on both the north and south sides. The project also includes new decorative lighting, overlook nodes, and an improved intersection of Broadway and Bluffton. Some details are still yet to be completed within the coming months. More details here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/bluffton-road-bridge

Residents also recently had the chance to attend an open-house previewing the next extension of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail. The project would extend the existing trail along the east side of Bluffton Road from Lower Huntington Road to Ferguson Road. The 2.1-mile installation is expected to include a 10-foot-wide asphalt trail, with construction anticipated in 2028.

Together, these projects reflect a season of growth in Waynedale, from flowers and food sharing to long-term planning, safer connections, and new public improvements taking shape throughout the community.