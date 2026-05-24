Citilink Launches Summer Youth Pass

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Citilink is once again launching the Summer Youth Pass program, continuing its commitment to providing affordable, accessible transportation for children ages 5–18 throughout the summer months. Passes are available for purchase now through July 10.

The program offers unlimited rides from May 22 through August 10, giving young riders the freedom to explore Fort Wayne, connect with community resources, and travel while school is out.

With the recent fare system updates, paper passes are no longer available. Instead, riders can choose between $25 digital passes available through the Token Transit mobile app and a $30 reloadable smart cards for in-person use.

Passes can be purchased through the Token Transit app or in person at Citilink’s main office located at 801 St. Francis Dr.

“This program reflects our mission of linking young people to opportunities across the city,” said John Metzinger, general manager and CEO at Citilink. “This program continues to provide an affordable, reliable way for youth to stay active, engaged, and connected all summer long.”

Young riders can use their pass to access a wide variety of destinations, including libraries, parks, pools, shopping centers, and more, helping families save money while encouraging connection to the community and mobility.

Citilink also offers free travel training, now available both virtually and in person, to help riders feel confident using the bus system. Families and individuals can receive additional assistance or schedule training by contacting Citilink directly. For route information, schedules, or assistance, visit fwcitilink.com or call Customer Service at (260) 432-4546.

Citilink is the public transportation provider for Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the surrounding areas. With a mission of linking people to life, Citilink operates a comprehensive network of bus routes, serving thousands of passengers daily. Committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation, Citilink plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. To learn more information about Citilink, visit the website at fwcitilink.com.