Free Community Cat Surgeries Allen County-wide

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Thanks to the support of a few generous donors and grantors, Humane Fort Wayne is excited to announce the Feral Fix 2026 initiative, which will allow Fort Wayne and Allen County residents to receive Community Cat Surgery Packages for unowned, free-roaming cats at no cost while funding lasts.

The Community Cat Package includes spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, rabies vaccine and mandatory ear tip.

In February of 2026, Humane Fort Wayne began offering $15 Community Cat Packages for residents inside Fort Wayne city limits, but it soon became clear that the services were needed throughout the county.

Now, the free surgery package is available to all Allen County residents, including Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Leo-Cedarville, Grabill, Monroeville, Woodburn, Harlan, Hoagland, Arcola and Aboite.

Community Cat Packages are still available to individuals outside of Allen County at a cost of $50 per feline.

“Our aim has always been to reduce intake at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and Humane Fort Wayne by ensuring access to affordable spay and neuter services – including for the roughly 16,000 free-roaming cats in Allen County. Until now, funding constraints meant that our ability to help was limited. But thanks to the support of a few special friends, we can make a huge difference today,” said Jessica Henry-Johnson, Humane Fort Wayne’s Executive Director.

Community Cats are accepted on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday at Humane Fort Wayne’s 1333 Maycrest Drive location. Check-in begins at 7:30am and Community Cat surgeries are limited to 15 per day with a maximum of 2 cats per household per day. Cats must arrive in a 14 inch humane live trap, which are available on a rental basis through Humane Fort Wayne.

Humane Fort Wayne believes that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, Humane FW works tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. To see detailed program information, get guidance, see local ordinances and more, visit humanefw.org.