Celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial | Around The Frame

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As we mark America’s Semiquincentennial, know that the planning for it has been long in the works. The planning began in 2016 with the appointment of 33 non-partisan members of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission (America250). The Commission members were sworn in on November 16, 2018, at Philadelphia Hall and held their first organizing meeting.

A quilt created by Mrs. Deputy’s third-grade class at Haley Elementary School in celebration of the United States 1976 Bicentennial. The names of the children who made the quilt are on the quilt’s border. Photo courtesy of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society.

In 2025, federal resources were diverted to President Trump’s White House Task Force Freedom 250 to promote and plan new events. The Freedom 250 task force’s first official celebration was the United States Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade on June 14, 2025.

America250, a separate commission from the Freedom 250 Task Force, formally started their events on July 3, 2025. Their slogan for the year-long celebration is: America 250 Years in the Making. Their goal is to strive to engage all 350 million Americans by our nation’s 250th anniversary. They encourage Americans to share their stories and invite students to describe what America means to them and participate in American Gives to help smash a record of volunteer hours. The links can be found at USA250.org.

Looking back on the fifty years since the Bicentennial, it is amazing how much our world has changed, considerably due to the impact of the internet and AI (artificial intelligence).

I was nearly twenty and I recall Fort Wayne’s celebration being traditional. Historic Fort Wayne opened that summer, so it brought a lot of excitement with the soldiers marching, firing of cannons, meals cooked in black kettles, and learning the daily lives of the fort’s inhabitants. Purdue-Indiana Theater performed “1776.” At this time traditional crafts had a resurgence: macrame, embroidery, woodcarving, weaving, candle making, etc. Quilting enjoyed its second renaissance in popularity. Many communities held quilt shows. PBS started airing quilt programs. Fabrics were manufactured in designs and colors favored by quilters.

Some people recorded the Bicentennial by burying time capsules, others commemorated by making autograph quilts. One such group was Mrs. Deputy’s third-grade class at Haley Elementary School. The quilt they made is comprised of red, white, and blue fabric prints. Each block has a knot securing it and the students’ names are on the border. I would love to hear from the students and have them share their reflections and learn if any of them took up quilting!

This year, the Freedom 250 celebration will feature wrestling matches on the White House lawn and racing on Washington D.C. streets. It makes you wonder whether back in 1876 the day was celebrated with horse races and boxing! If anyone is looking to enjoy a traditional celebration, Hicksville, Ohio is celebrating America250 on June 5-6, in conjunction with their Heritage Days. There will be a quilt show, and I will be reprising my Fort Wayne Museum of Art presentation at 11 a.m. on both days.

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts. If you have a quilt or textile story to share, contact her at 260-515-9446 or bornagainquilts.com