Worldwide Quilting Day 2026, A Time To Celebrate | Around The Frame

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On March 21, quilters and quilt groups around the world will gather to celebrate the art of quilting and the quilters and the fabric shops that support them.

In 2025, American quilters were dealt a major blow when JoAnn Fabrics stores closed their doors. Major cities do have other craft/hobby stores to turn to, but I’ve heard many criticisms that their fabric area is not as big and much of their fabric is sold online. This doesn’t satisfy many quilters because viewing fabric on a computer screen doesn’t give the quiltmaker an accurate read on the color. Quilt-making is very tactile: the feel, the weight and the fabric drape need to be taken into consideration. I’ve had more quilters from small towns stop by because they now live in a fabric desert.

Anne Tinkel’s on point disappearing nine patch quilt’s darker fabrics were donated by Born Again Quilts. This quilt was presented to a patient at the Parkview Cancer Institute.

You can celebrate Worldwide Quilting Day by organizing a quilting workshop to share techniques, donate quilts to charities or organizations in need to spread warmth and comfort, and share your quilting projects on social media using the hashtag #worldwideQuiltingDay.

Recently the Appleseed Quilters Guild held their annual fabric garage sale. I had two bins full of fabric scraps that I bundled up and took with me. This outstanding quilt guild makes dog beds and uses scraps and remnants to stuff them. I left them with the project chair, Anne Tinkel, and a few days later she emailed me. “Besides the small quilt I sent you, I made four dog bed shells and chunked up a lot of the small fabric pieces and strips from the two black bags to fill 6 dog beds. The dog beds are donated to Humane Fort Wayne for the dogs to use and others are placed in their shop to be sold. I took three grocery bags of fabric pieces and strips to the Franke Park School art teacher. She creates fabric projects with her students. I set aside some plain colored fabric to make quilt sandwiches for teaching free motion quilting at Edwards Sewing Center. Lots of divergent paths: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure!” It was delightful to know that Anne had made the best use of them.

On March 21st you are invited to come to Born Again Quilts and join us as we celebrate our quilting world from 10am-5pm! Bring a special quilt and tell us its story: It may end up in the Waynedale News!

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts 4005 South Wayne Ave, Fort Wayne. You can contact her at 260-515-9446 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com or by visiting her website at bornagainquilts.com.