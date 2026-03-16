Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program Applications Open

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The 2026 Fort Wayne Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program will again provide funding to help neighborhood associations create events and programs that bring people together and strengthen community ties across the city.

Supported through a grant from Foellinger Foundation, the program offers awards of up to $5,000 for efforts ranging from educational workshops and neighborhood cleanups to social gatherings and outreach activities. City officials say the program is designed to encourage collaboration, volunteerism, and stronger resident involvement while helping neighborhoods address shared needs in meaningful and lasting ways.

This year’s program focuses not only on the event itself, but on how well neighborhood residents are involved in planning and supporting it. Applications are expected to show clear community engagement, realistic goals, and a plan for measuring results. Projects must fit within one of four categories: Community Celebration, Educational Opportunity, Reaching Residents, or Working Together.

“Empowering people to take an active role in their community isn’t just important; it supports lasting, positive change,” said Sarah Strimmenos, president and chief executive officer of Foellinger Foundation. “Foellinger Foundation is proud to once again partner with the City of Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods to support the residents they serve.”

Applications for the 2026 grant cycle open April 6 at 8 a.m. and are due by May 8 at 5 p.m. Grant recipients will be announced in early June, and funded projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Additional details about eligibility, grant requirements, workshops, reimbursement procedures, and how to apply are available at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/2026-neighborhood-engagement-grants.



he City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to strengthen neighborhoods, expand housing opportunities, and support economic growth throughout the community. More information is available at CityofFortWayne.in.gov/CD.